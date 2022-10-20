Volt partners with food delivery company Deliveroo to trial subsidised e-bikes for riders

Share Facebook

British e-bike brand Volt is collaborating with food delivery company Deliveroo to trial subsidised e-bikes for a group of riders across the UK.

The nationwide trial will provide riders with Volt’s Burlington model e-bike in Deliveroo branding at a subsidised rate, aiming to explore the suitability of various buying options for a select group of Deliveroo riders.

James Metcalfe, founder and owner of Volt, said: “For Volt to partner with Deliveroo in the UK to offer riders high quality e-bikes at an accessible price is incredibly exciting. We look forward to seeing what impact this initial trial period can bring and hope to continue our collaboration into the future and get more riders on alternative more environmentally friendly transport soon.”

The Burlington e-bike will help riders increase efficiencies, allowing them to cover longer distances than on a traditional push bike while providing a green alternative to motorised vehicles for riders.

The Burlington has built-in suspension, an upright riding position and the ability to take riders up to 70 miles on a single charge. Batteries are also removable. The e-bike also features a rear pannier, inbuilt ABUS lock, front and rear lights as well as mudguards as standard.

The trial aims to provide a greener and more affordable alternative to motor vehicles, especially those used by riders in towns and cities. Riders also stand to benefit from the reduction in noise exposure and increased physical activity.

Paul Bedford, director of policy and sustainability at Deliveroo, said: “At Deliveroo, we are committed to supporting our marketplace and taking action to drive sustainability. By significantly reducing the cost of a new, high-spec Volt e-bike, we hope to accelerate the trend towards a greener fleet, reducing carbon emissions while helping riders to maximise their earnings – a win-win for all!”