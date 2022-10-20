Renthal Fatbar35 back in stock with Ison Distribution

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ison Distribution and Renthal have announced that the Farbar35 handlebars are now back in stock.

As with many premium brands in the cycling market, supply chain issues have caused delay in a number of products reaching shop floors, but Renthal’s popular MTB handlebars are available now.

On the restock, Renthal said: “The news you’ve all been waiting for – the market leading Renthal Fatbar35s are finally back in stock!

“Take your pick between the multi-World Cup and World Championship winning Fatbar35 Alloy, the super light Fatbar35 Carbon and the trail riders choice the Fatbar35 Lite to get you down the trails in confidence!”

The Fatbar is a mainstay in the downhill MTB world, coming in a variety of rise options from 10mm up to 40mm, in aluminium and carbon versions.

Weighing 305g for the aluminium version, the latest Fatbars have been widened up to 800mm, with seven-degree backsweep at five-degree up sweep. The bars are also available in 31.8mm and 35mm diameters.

The carbon version comes in at 225g.

Dealers can contact Ison Distribution on 01353 662 662 for more information, or see: https://www.ison-distribution.com/brand/111/renthal

Renthal was founded in 1969 by motorcycle and engineering enthusiasts Andrew Renshaw and Henry Rosenthal, who initially started out making handlebars for trials bikes.

The brand moved into the MTB industry in 2010, and is now one of the leading brands in downhill, freeride and dirt jump MTB.

Renthal is distributed in the UK by Ison Distribution, who in September also announced new stock of the new Gusset Matt Jones signature products and the Gusset S2 FR saddle.

Read more: Bianchi launches new Oltre range led by Oltre RC ‘hyperbike’

Working with Jones, the brand created a signature Grey Marble colourway to compliment his bike.