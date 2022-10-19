Bianchi launches new Oltre range led by Oltre RC ‘hyperbike’

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bianchi has launched the Oltre platform, led by the Oltre RC ‘hyperbike’ and complemented by the Oltre Pro and Oltre models.

Bianchi’s CEO, Fabrizio Scalzotto said: “The Bianchi Oltre RC sets a new technological standard in the cycling world. With Oltre we started from scratch to create an unprecedented aero bike. It’s a project developed by our Reparto Corse that marks a turning point for the brand.

“The new Oltre family represents the first complete frame/component platform designed and manufactured entirely by Bianchi: from the frame to the handlebar system, plus the wheels, hubs, and saddles.”

Bianchi designed and integrated Air Deflectors (patent pending) into the sides of the head tube, channelling airflow and creating a low-pressure zone at the rear of the tube. The action of the deflectors complements the performance of the new aero cockpit, which generates low-pressure air vortices directed toward the legs of the moving athlete through a centrally located hole.

Claudio Masnata, marketing and communications manager for Bianchi, added: “To develop the new Oltre project, Bianchi put the athlete at the centre and the need to make him as fast as possible with the least use of energy.

“The first revolutionary element is the Air Deflectors, a technology inspired by the world of motor racing at the highest level to optimise aerodynamic efficiency in every situation.”

Compared to the previous Oltre XR4 model, Bianchi said the Oltre RC saves 17 watts at a speed of 50 km/h and gains 45 seconds over a distance of 40km with a power output of 250 watts/h.

Read more: Austrian bike brand Vello announces Vello Sub lightweight e-cargo bike

The pair of Reparto Corse RC50 and RC65 tubeless-ready wheels were developed with four guidelines: stiffness, smoothness, weight, and design. The new wheels, which feature a 3K carbon finish, are stiff, super-responsive and weigh 1540 grams (per set) while smooth performance is guaranteed by SPB Tech | Super Precision Bearings Technology.

In addition to the wheels, the RC139 carbon air saddle features a pad developed with 3D technology, and a weight of 168 grams.

The new Bianchi Oltre, Oltre Pro, and Oltre RC will be available from the Bianchi dealer network starting in November 2022.