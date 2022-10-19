Austrian bike brand Vello announces Vello Sub lightweight e-cargo bike

Share Facebook

Austrian bike brand Vello has announced its latest innovation, the Vello Sub Smart Utility Bike, a lightweight e-cargo bike designed for urban living.

The Sub will initially be built in two configurations, a flagship titanium model weighing 24kg and a Chromoly steel version at 28kg. Ultrawide 20” Schwalbe tyres keep the centre of gravity low and provide a stable, safe and easy-to-manoeuvre bike. The Sub has space for two passengers as well as a front cargo rack.

The Sub uses premium components including the latest 600W (250W Rated) Bosch Cargo Performance Line motor with 85 NM of torque. The motor is powered by two 500Wh Bosch batteries enabling a potential range of up to 250Km.

A Gates Carbon belt drive is matched with an Enviolo internal gearing system to offer a practically maintenance-free drivetrain with a 380% gearing range. The four-piston Magura MT-4 hydraulic disc brakes offer ‘unmatched’ stopping power to ensure safe operation when carrying heavy loads.

Vello said a key part of the design process was to make the bike as versatile as possible. To address this, the brand has developed a tool-free, quick-release accessory system that enables riders to change the configuration of their Sub quickly and easily.

Child seats and cargo baskets can be quickly fitted and removed tool-free thanks to the MIK HD safety system.

Vello is a producer of functional, lightweight and stylish mobility products, born out of the founders’ desire to combine innovative technologies and minimalist design to tackle the challenges faced when navigating modern cities.

Vello Sub is now available to pre-order on Indiegogo with an expected delivery date of autumn 2023. Indiegogo backers will receive exclusive pre-order prices starting at £2,999 for the single-speed configuration and £3,499 with gears.

The Vello Sub Titanium will be available for preorder at £3,749 in single-speed configuration and £4,249 with gears.