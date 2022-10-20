Specialized launches new Diverge STR gravel bike

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bike brand Specialized has announced the launch of the new Diverge STR gravel bike.

With Future Shock suspension front and rear, the new Diverge STR delivers ‘compliance without compromise’, said Specialized. By suspending the rider, instead of the bike, Future Shock technology increases control and efficiency while decreasing fatigue.

The Diverge STR does this without the weight, sluggish pedal response, and inefficiency of other suspension systems, said Specialized.

“By suspending the rider with damped, tunable travel – 20mm front / 30mm rear – Future Shock Technology absorbs bump forces to boost your control and capability, while retaining efficiency and responsiveness of a rigid frame, because as far as power transfer goes, it is a rigid frame,” said the brand.

“Power to the pedals makes the bike jump like a scared cat. You’re efficient, you’re comfortable, you’re in control. Your bike is light, nimble, and responsive.”

Rear Future Shock puts 30mm of rear travel in the ideal path to smooth out rough road. “Its hydraulic damping controls travel to eliminate ‘bobbing’ under power and ensure big hits never catapult you from the saddle, all without compromising fit or pedalling efficiency.

“Fully tunable for rider weight, height, and riding style. On the fly adjustability at your fingertips. Rear triangle remains rigid for crisp power transfer. Dropper post compatible, with no drawbacks.”

Read more: Calls for Government to protect active travel as Sustrans report shows it generated £36.5 billion for UK economy in 2021