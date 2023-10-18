Silverfish UK appoint Alex Halliday as independent sales agent for London

Share Facebook

Silverfish UK has announced the addition of Alex Halliday to its team, working as an independent agent across London.

Halliday will have a particular focus on the distributor’s P&A brands and will focus on the portfolio of market leading products from the likes of Michelin, 100%, Peaty’s, Easton, Race Face, Birzman, FOX, Marzocchi, Skratch Labs, SDG, Ride Concepts, Back Country Research, CushCore, Occam and Sock Guy.

Alex Metcalfe, commercial director at Silverfish, said: “The Silverfish Team are really pleased to welcome Alex. At this time, we passionately believe that being close to the market and our customers is more important than ever.

“Alex has over twenty years of working around London and is well known and trusted by retailers and workshops across the capital. I know that with his wealth of knowledge and high frequency of visits, we will be in a strong position to promote our brands and to meet riders’ needs across London.”

Following the announcement, Halliday said commented: “I’m really excited to be joining Silverfish and looking forward to speaking to London based retailers about the fantastic brands and products which we have in the portfolio. I can’t wait to get back onto the streets of London and back into the stores.”

Alex Halliday can be contacted on 07739 478360 or by email at alexander.halliday@silverfish-uk.com.

Halliday is the latest recruit to join Silverfish UK.

Earlier this month, the company announced the appointment of Jonathan Bell as UK sales manager.

Bell joined the Saltash-based distributor from Rheon Labs where he worked as a sales director.

Following the announcement, Bell said he was “delighted” to be joining the Silverfish crew and was looking forward to working with the company and its partners across cycle and moto.