Fettle partners with Brompton Bike Hire to offer rentals at London and Bristol workshops

Fettle, the UK bike repair network, is partnering with Brompton Bike Hire in a move that will see bikes in each workshop across London and Bristol.

Fettle workshops will become part of Brompton’s virtual dock network, which sits alongside the brand’s current 80+ docks across the UK.

People will be able to hire the bikes to use as a replacement whilst their own bike is being repaired. This will be booked via the Brompton Bike Hire app.

The bikes will be available to hire either in advance, or whilst in store.

Julian Scriven, managing director of Brompton Bike Hire, said: ‘’Both Fettle and Brompton Bike Hire share an ambition to reduce some of the barriers to a wider uptake of cycling. Through this partnership, we’re making it even easier for people to stay on the road whilst their bike is being repaired.

‘’The more convenient we make it for people to take up cycling, the safer and less congested our streets will be. We look forward to working with Fettle in the coming weeks and months.’’

Unlike the wider Brompton Bike Hire network, bikes hired from a Fettle workshop will need to be returned to the same location they were picked up from.

All bikes come with three hub gears, mudguards, and built-in dynamo lights on the front and back.

The bikes provide a “one-size-fits-all” design, easy to adjust saddle height and the Brompton mid handlebar for a neutral riding position.

Jeyda Heselton, co-founder of Fettle, added: ‘’We know how essential bikes are for people trying to get from A to B in a cheap, quick and healthy way. Being left without, whilst your own bike is being serviced is not an option for many. Partnering with Brompton means nobody needs to feel compromised between having a safe bike and still being able to commute as they normally do.

“We are excited to be working with a fellow company determined to help increase the uptake of cycling for shorter journeys.”