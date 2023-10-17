Ere Research unveils Explorator GCR40 wheelset

Share Facebook

Ere Research has unveiled the new Explorator GCR40 wheelset.

These aerodynamic profile wheels, succeeding the Explorator GC45, are specifically designed for everyday use and road training and weigh in at a reported 1,023 grams for the rear wheel and 861 grams for the front wheel,

According to the brand, the new wheels offer an “optimal weight that strikes a harmonious balance, providing a robust and responsive feel without unnecessary bulk”.

The 40mm aero profile rim is made from a specific Niobium alloy with a T10 heat treatment which increases the rims strength and durability.

The rim profile has a 21mm inner width and deep 9mm inner drop to make tyres easier to install.

Explorator GCR40 wheels come tubeless ready out of the box and offer stability for tyres up to 40c.

The wheels are built with Belgium made Sapim Leader spokes made from Swedish stainless steel and black nipples.

At the core of these wheels are the X12 24 hole IONA front and rear hubs.

The IONA straight pull hubs are supported by high-quality industrial bearings and a 4-pawl ratchet system. They can be upgraded with either SKF bearings or ceramic bearings.

Freehub bodies for either Shimano HG/Micro Spline, Sram XDR or Campagnolo/Ekar are also available.

These wheels are technologically advanced when compared to the predecessor and also sport a new design with an anodized matte black finish.

The Explorator GCR40 wheelset is available to order now at an RRP of £499.

Specifications