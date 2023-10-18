Nikki Hawyes departs Cannondale as company announces UK leadership change

Share Facebook

With continued momentum to a global unified organisational structure, Cannondale Bicycles has announced the departure of Nikki Hawyes as UK country leader.

“Over the last ten months Cannondale has been on a transformative journey which has seen the company evolve from a regional team structure to a global function led business,” said Nico Zimmerman, Cannondale chief human resource officer.

“Nikki has successfully led the UK business through this transformation and built a talented and strong team that is ready to take the next step forward, as part of a unified globally led business. Nikki feels that now is the time to step away from the UK Cannondale team and move forward in a new direction.”

Hawyes took the reins as UK country leader for Cannondale at the end of 2020.

She oversaw Cannondale’s switch from model years to a more customer-focused timeline, as well as helping the brand tackle the implications of Brexit and post-covid market challenges.

Following the announcement, Hawyes said: “I fully support the long-term strategic direction of Cannondale under the leadership of managing director Marco Kind.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to work with the wonderful UK team in Poole, who are both talented, hold themselves accountable and deliver to the highest level, whilst creating a fantastic team culture.

“I will miss the team in Poole and wish Cannondale well, whilst also very much looking forward to my future journey.”

Previously a board member at ZyroFisher managing the brand portfolio, Hawyes established her career within the tech industry with a commercial focus on government and defence sectors.

Her passion for the outdoors led her to the French Alps, where she discovered the joys of mountain biking.

Seeking to combine this passion with her commercial background she established a specialist mountain bike shop. The natural evolution on returning to the UK was to continue to combine her love of bikes with her career.

Zimmerman added: “We thank Nikki for her commitment to the business and wish her well in her next adventure.

“Our new Cannondale global structure is successfully bringing our talent together from around the globe to work closer together, tightly aligned on our long-term strategy, and harnessing local and global expertise to improve our dealer and rider experience at all levels.”