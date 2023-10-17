Intense launches all-new DJ complete bike

Share Facebook

Intense has introduced the all-new DJ complete bike.

The DJ features a lightweight aluminium frame that offers “precise handling, giving riders an agile and responsive ride,” according to the brand.

Designed around 26” wheels, the custom-butted 6061-T6 aluminium frame features modern dirt jump geometry – 68.5° head angle, 72° seat tube angle and short 385- 395mm (15.2”-15.6”) chainstays.

Available in three sizes (S, M, L), so riders can find their perfect fit – size-down if they want more of a BMX/responsive feel, or size up if they want more of a MTB/stable ride.

The frame is the heart and soul of any bike and with the DJ. Intense has kept it simple with a classic double diamond design.

Featuring a forged chainstay wishbone for extra strength and rear wheel clearance, 135mm rear hub spacing, a threaded BB and tapered headtube.

BMX-style horizontal forged dropouts, with a built-in integrated chain tension system, allow for easy rear wheel adjustment that eliminates unwanted movement.

With Intense’s proprietary derailleur hanger (available early December), a few component changes and additions, the DJ can be used with gears.

The Marzocchi Bomber fork is designed specifically for dirt jump bikes and features 100mm of travel and a 20mm axle.

Intense has combined this with components such as e.thirteen’s Helix Base crankset, Maxxis DTH tires, Alex FR30 rims, Cane Creek 40 Series headset and TRP Slate T4 brakes.

There is also an extra loop of brake hose to allow for bar spins and tail whips.

The DJ comes in two colourways. To celebrate Intense’s 30th birthday, the brand have a special Anniversary Edition red, white and blue version that references its roots and home in the USA (this version includes Intense branded pedals).

The second colorway is a silver for those wanting a slightly simpler look.

Retailing at £1,999, the Intense DJ is available to pre-order online at www.intensecycles.com