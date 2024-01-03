Shift Active Media promotes Rachael Burnside to head of marketing and growth

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cycling marketing agency Shift Active Media has announced the promotion of Rachael Burnside to head of marketing and growth.

Stepping up from her previous role of business and marketing director, Burnside will also join the agency’s senior management team.

With more than a decade’s experience leading multi-channel campaigns across sport, automotive and the public sector, Burnside steps up in a move designed to further elevate marketing at the agency.

She will help strategically expand Shift Active Media’s profile and business, growing the brand and leading the charge in promoting the business’ new products and services – especially the Rider Research Hub, the proprietary research panel which connects enthusiast cyclists with brands, to create unique data and insights.

This promotion comes off the back of the year when Burnside has been a driving force behind many initiatives at the agency.

These include the ‘What’s Next?’ thought leadership series, the Breaking Boundaries event around International Women’s Day, which was attended by global cycling media, and the ‘Decoding the Difference’ insight project looking at the key differences between female and male riders.

Additionally, she led the launch of the Shift Bulletin – a monthly round-up from the world of marketing and cycling.

Lastly, she played a pivotal role in bringing Uplift to life – the new mentoring programme for women working in the cycling industry, which was conceived by her with the support of the agency.

Following the announcement, Burnside said: “I am thrilled to take up this new position, where I will be able to further develop and grow the Shift brand and business, closely looking at how it connects with its partners within the cycling industry.

“In a year when I’ve been trying to further the cause and representation of women in the bike business, I am glad that this has been recognised and appreciated by Shift, and now in this new position I can advance this agenda further.”

Wayne Brown, CEO at Shift Active Media, added: “Rachael embodies the Shift brand and culture, she is dedicated, passionate and committed to giving back to the wider cycling industry and sport.

“This year she has consistently gone above and beyond to do that, and the creation of Uplift was a crowning moment in a very successful year. In this new role, I am certain she will go on to even bigger and better things, bringing her innovation and vision to the Shift senior management team.”