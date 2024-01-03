Argon 18 confirmed as exhibitors at COREbike 2024

Share Facebook

Attendees to the 2024 edition of COREbike will find Argon 18 exhibiting at Whittlebury for the first time, with the Argon 18 team taking a dedicated space.

This follows on from the brand introducing its direct-to-retail model, and appointment of a UK sales manager, in the second half of 2023.

For the Canadian brand, now heading into the 35th year, the focus on producing performance focused bicycles, and related components, for road, triathlon, gravel and track bikes, is underlined by a strong endurance sports focused ambassador line up including Dan Martin, Mark Beaumont, and Ironman athletes Ruth Astle and Joe Skipper. The brand also provides bikes for Team Novo Nordisk, the world’s first all diabetes professional cycling team.

The brand has built a strong following of riders on these shores, and is looking to expand its UK dealer network over the next year to continue to build on that success.

“We are excited to be attending COREbike. It is a great launch pad for our direct to retail program and will give us the opportunity to interact with both new and old retailers. Our 2024 line up is very strong and our program offers something new and exciting for the retailers. We are passionate about what we do and that passion comes through when you ride an Argon18,” comments Alex Croucher, UK sales manager.

“There have already been some important product developments this year with the super versatile Krypton fully updated and redesigned to keep at the forefront of the all-road segment. And the new

generation E-119 Tri+ Disc will ensure Argon 18 continues to lead the way in the triathlon market. We have plenty to say about our bikes and can’t wait to show them off to dealers in February.”

COREbike 2024 attendees will find Argon 18 in the Silverstone Courtyard at Whittlebury Hall.

The full line up and floorplan is available on the site: www.corebike.co.uk

Dealers and press can register now at: www.corebike.co.uk/registration/