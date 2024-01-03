Chicken CycleKit to distribute Burley in the UK and Ireland

Chicken CycleKit has kicked off 2024 by announcing it has become the new United Kingdom and Ireland distribution partner for US brand, Burley.

The Eugene, Oregon-based business is known for its range of kid, pet, and cargo bicycle trailers, accessories, and replacement parts, all designed for safety, durability, and adventure.

Nicholas Martinez, director of sales and marketing at Burley, said: “We’re thrilled to join forces with Chicken CycleKit. It’s no secret that the UK has had a challenging year, but we are excited for the opportunities that partnering with Chicken CycleKit will provide our riders and dealers.

“We are confident in their exceptional service levels and ability to deliver on the Burley brand promise of supporting unparalleled biking experiences.”

Chicken CycleKit will offer Burley’s complete line of kid, pet and cargo bicycle trailers, accessories, and replacement parts.

Gary Turner, sales director at Chicken CycleKit, added: “We could not be happier to add Burley to the Chicken CycleKit portfolio of premium brands. Burley’s wide range of products and experience are already in great demand in the UK market.

“We look forward to showing our customers the range while providing the high level of customer service that our dealer network expects from Chicken CycleKit.”

As Burley and Chicken CycleKit begin their partnership, customers in the UK can anticipate easy access to Burley’s range of products.

Burley products will be available to purchase or pre-order through Chicken CycleKit on January 8, 2024.

For more information on purchasing or pre-ordering through Chicken Cyclekit, contact Charlie Smith at Charlie.smith@chickencyclekit.co.uk.

For more information about Burley and its products, readers can visit burley.com.

This latest addition to the brand portfolio at Chicken CycleKit comes hot on the heals of a third warehouse coming online for the Bedfordshire-based business.

The expansion of its warehousing will increase the overall size of the business premises by an extra 50%.