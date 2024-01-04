BikeBiz Directory 2024 now available online

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz Directory 2024, in association with Tannus, is now available online.

The BikeBiz Directory is the essential A-Z of the bike trade, including listings for all companies associated with the industry in one handy guide. The directory can be viewed on desktop, tablet or mobile.

The categories included are:

Distribution and wholesale

The UK’s suppliers all in one place

E-commerce and EPOS

Need a website builder or electronic point of sale system? Look no further

Event organisers, hosting, holiday and hire

A dedicated list of those who organise events and hire schemes

Manufacturers

Any brand with their own distribution, UK-based manufacturers and agents

Marketing, PR and consultancy

Seeking a PR guru, copywriter or a freelancer

Media and publishing

A comprehensive guide to print, web and broadcast media

Organisations, charities and associations

Cycling trade bodies and associations, cycling clubs and charities

Retailers, workshops and mail order

Our frontline, comprehensively documented, regardless of shape and size

Services and training

From cycle to work providers to legal, insurance, printers and shop fitters

The BikeBiz Directory 2024 can be viewed here.

Subscribers to the BikeBiz print magazine will have received a free hard copy of the directory bundled with the December 2023 issue. Anyone requiring additional hard copies of the directory should contact Richard Setters.

Also included in the December edition is a full feature on our winners from the BikeBiz Awards 2023, as well as a catch-up with Rachael Burnside and Sasha Castling about the importance of the Uplift mentoring programme, and an interview with Parlee Cycles’ new CEO John Harrison.

The January edition of BikeBiz, which is also available now, looks ahead to 2024 with expected trends in the bike trade and in micromobility, and also hears from Ison Distribution, the Bicycle Association, XYZ Cargo, ICE Trikes and Hiplok.

To subscribe to BikeBiz for free, click here.