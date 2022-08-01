Raleigh UK now distributing Stan’s NoTubes

Share Facebook

Raleigh has announced that it will now be distributing Stan’s NoTubes in the UK and Ireland.

Previous distributor Paligap last month announced it will be immediately winding down the business after 21 years.

Clayton Goldsmith, sales manager EMEA, Stan’s, said: “We’d like to thank Paligap for their efforts and contributions to representing Stan’s NoTubes over the past 10+ years. They have been a great partner and we wish David Lane and the whole Paligap crew all the best in their future endeavours.

“With all change comes opportunity and we’re delighted to partner with Raleigh and their distribution network in the UK and Ireland. Raleigh’s long-term strategy aligns perfectly with our own vision for wholesale distribution.

“Their ability to build brand value and support their dealers made them an obvious choice. We feel that Raleigh UK’s sales, marketing, and wheelbuilding capabilities nicely compliment the programs we currently have in place and offer unique opportunities to expand Stan’s presence in the market.”

Stan’s NoTubes co-founders, Stan and Cindy Koziatek, recently announced their retirement from the business after 21 years as owner-operators, with company president and long-time partner in the brand’s growth, Mike Bush, continuing as president and CEO with support from Stan’s NoTubes’ new partner Zabel Companies.

Peter Hunt, head of brands and marketing, Raleigh, said: “We’re excited to bring Stan’s NoTubes into the Raleigh portfolio of brands. We’ve followed the success of Stan’s for many years, from being the makers of the tubeless market through to their continuous development of globally recognised wheels.

“During, what is an exciting time for both businesses, with strong focus on growing strategic relationships that we can gain together feels like the perfect fit.”

Dealers will be given access to a wide range of resources and encouraged to be proactive in presenting opportunities for collaboration with the Stan’s brand in the market, whether that be via promotions or activations for the brand, through social media, in-store activation, and online representation.

Stock is expected to be available from Raleigh and live for ordering via the Raleigh B2B during August. If you are interested in becoming a Stan’s NoTubes stockist, or if you are already a stockist and want the latest updates on availability and ordering, then you can either contact sales@raleigh.co.uk with the subject line “Stans NoTubes”, sign-up for Stan’s NoTubes updates via your Raleigh B2B account, contact your Raleigh account manager.