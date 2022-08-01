BikeBiz unveils revamped magazine for August 2022 edition

Share Facebook

The August edition of BikeBiz is now live, and we’re delighted to unveil a new look magazine.

The revamped magazine has been upped to 68 pages and now has five regular sections – retail, distribution, micromobility, brands, and products – to ensure you’re kept up to speed on what’s happening across the cycle industry…

Read the latest digital edition online here. Never miss an issue, subscribe to BikeBiz for free here.

Welcome, cycle industry, to the new era of BikeBiz magazine.

When I took over this esteemed publication last November, I was privileged to join one of the most respected institutions in cycling media. Today the BikeBiz team is proud to present you with a renewed, reinvigorated, and revamped magazine.

We have been working hard behind the scenes to make sure the mag has the best look, the best feel, and the best content for our highly valued readership – you in the bike industry. With that in mind, we’ve made a few pivotal changes to the structure of the magazine.

First up, we’ve introduced five regular sections, covering all the major topics in the cycle industry – Retail, Distribution, Micromobility, Brands, and Products. To cover all these topics in-depth each month, we’ve also upped the size of the magazine to 68 pages, bringing you all the latest news, features, and products to keep you up to speed on happenings across the industry.

We’ve increased our focus on retailers right from the opening pages, offering behind-the-scenes pieces with various cycle stores, and delving into best practice with the help of some key experts.

Our Micromobility section explores all things e-bike and e-scooter, as the cycle landscape shifts increasingly towards an urban transport philosophy.

Then following on from the improvements we made earlier this year, our Brand and Product sections will keep you up to speed on all the latest technology, bikes, apparel and accessories.

Finally, we’re also very excited to be working with a number of exciting freelance writers, all with their own expertise in cycling, micromobility, and transport – this month we have features from Rebecca Bland, Myles Warwood, and Graham Willgoss.

Oh and of course we have a new look pages to accompany all these developments in our content. I’d like to give a huge thanks to the BikeBiz team, Rebecca Morley, Richard Setters, and our designer Mandie Johnson, for all their hard work in bringing this reinvigorated magazine to life.

Hopefully, this will help keep BikeBiz at the cutting edge of publishing for the cycling industry.

Alex Ballinger, Editor

The aftermath (7)

Loss of bikes through theft can have a devastating impact on businesses. BikeBiz looks at the ever-present threat posed by break-ins

RETAILERS

Stif Mountain Bikes (13)

Located near some mountain biking hotspots, the Stif store near Bristol is perfectly placed as a destination MTB specialist. BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger takes a tour of the high-end retailer

If you can’t find it, build it (16)

From distribution to the shop floor, Brink mountain bike store in Bedfordshire operates across the off-road market. Alex Ballinger hears from Mat Clark about how the team developed its own EPOS system to meet its needs

The cost of living crisis: An opening opportunistic bike shops? (18)

In the first of a five-part series, The Association of Cycle Traders (ACT), the largest cycle trade organisation in the UK, helps retailers boost their business. This month, a look at how the cost of living crisis will nudge more consumers towards cycling

BIG INTERVIEW

Advocates of choice (21)

Adrian Warren, senior product director at Cyclescheme, talks to Rebecca Morley about the benefits of cycling to work and winning Best Retailer Services at the BikeBiz Awards 2021

DISTRIBUTORS

Distributor focus: Madison (26)

Following the supply and demand chaos of the pandemic, Madison CEO Dominic Langan tells Alex Ballinger about how the distributor plans to adapt its business to prepare for all eventualities

Embracing electric (30)

Despite the lingering uncertainty about e-scooters, UK product distributor Tandem Group is forging ahead in e-mobility. Director of sales Matt Rudd talks to Alex Ballinger about e-transport

MICROMOBILITY

E-bikes 101: Getting the price right (37)

E-bikes pose an enormous opportunity for bike shops willing to embrace urban transport, but getting started can be intimidating for retailers. Myles Warwood explores the fluctuating costs of electric bikes

Safer for all (41)

Better infrastructure could be the key to retaining new cyclists following the Covid boom. Rebecca Bland explores how safer roads could bring more customers to the cycling and e-scooter market

FIVE MINUTES WITH

Five minutes with: SunGod (45)

The first Tour de France Femmes this summer means the time is right for a new campaign celebrating women’s cycling. Zoe Watkiss, CEO of performance eyewear brand SunGod, explains why

BRANDS

Sustainability and the cycling industry: Rawvelo (49)

Rebecca Morley finds out how sports nutrition brand Rawvelo is taking steps to be more sustainable

BikeBiz Awards 2021: Innovation from a Newcomer (52)

BikeBiz catches up with the Innovation from a Newcomer winner from last year’s BikeBiz Awards, Swiss multitool brand Daysaver, on how the company started and what makes its product unique

PRODUCTS

Eurobike 2022: BikeBiz’s top ten picks (55)

The BikeBiz team round up our favourite brands and products on show at last month’s Eurobike in Frankfurt

New products and sector guides (57)

All the latest developments in the market, plus a spotlight on mountain bikes and accessories (60) and winter and protective clothing (64)