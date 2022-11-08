Pre-sale of Raleigh’s limited edition Tuff Burner sells out in less than three hours

The pre-sale of Raleigh’s 1980s-inspired limited edition Tuff Burner has sold out.

The remake of the MK1 Raleigh Super Tuff Burner went live for pre-orders on Raleigh’s website last week and the brand said it sold out in less than three hours.

Due to the high demand, there will be a general sale in early 2023. Fans can sign up to the mailing list on the Raleigh Retro site at https://retro.raleigh.co.uk/.

“The limited MK1 Tuff Burner, which retails at £600, is fuelling 1980’s nostalgia and lets Stranger Things fans’ hearts beat faster,” said a statement. “Known as one of the UK’s most iconic burners, the striking blue and yellow colourway, the MK1 Raleigh Super Tuff Burner returns to entertain a new generation.”

The Tuff Burner features a vibrant colour scheme with bright blue and yellow contrasts. The double hole chromemoly frame with looptail rear, skyway mag wheels and the three-piece BMX padset means pure retro aesthetics.

Raleigh also partnered with We Were Rad collective, and together they are ‘keen to bring back the same excitement BMX cycling had back in the day’. Raleigh’s aim is to unite bicycle fans of all eras to experience the joy of cycling by inspiring the next generation to be ‘loud, bold and own their individuality’.

Those who snapped up one of the pre-sale models will receive an exclusive gift, which they will receive with their bikes. They will also be in with a chance of winning one of 50 exclusive tickets to the launch event that will be hosted at Neon Raptor Brewery, which has teamed up with Raleigh to provide beverages at its brewery.

Established back in 1887 in Nottingham, British bike manufacturer Raleigh has been innovating much-loved designs for over 130 years. Raleigh stocks a range of bikes including kids and electric, recently launching its lightest e-bike model to date, the Trace.