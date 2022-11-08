Muc-Off announces release of new Crank Preload Ring

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Muc-Off has announced the release of its new Crank Preload Ring.

Weighing in at 8.2g-12.7g, depending on the adaptors used (all included), they are compatible on road, gravel, and mountain bikes with 30mm spindle cranks including SRAM, Race Face, and Easton, as well as SRAM DUB 28.99 spindles.

The new Crank Preload Ring comes in the same 12 colours as the brand’s range of Tubeless Valves.

Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off, said: “What lies at the heart of all Muc-Off products is the mission to make riders’ lives that little bit easier. The Crank Preload Ring is no exception; not only does it add a bit of bling to your ride, but it also improves drivetrain efficiency and longevity of those all-important bearings.”

The primary purpose of the CNC-machined 7075 aluminium preload ring is to allow the user to apply a set force to the crank bottom bracket bearings, to prevent ‘side-to-side’ play in the thru-spindle and help prevent cranks and bearings from creaking or wearing prematurely.

Stock preload rings are manufactured from plastic and utilise a self-tapping screw which when tightened, can snap the ring, and ruin the thread. It’s also not possible with the stock solution to precisely adjust the preload tension. For maximum drivetrain efficiency and to extend bearing life, using a more durable and adjustable preload ring is imperative.

Read more: Pre-sale of Raleigh’s limited edition Tuff Burner sells out in less than three hours

Muc-Off’s move into anodised CNC-machined aluminium parts over the past couple of years is a nod back to the company’s history with its original X-Lite brand. Back in 1991, Rex and Marilyn Trimnell began designing and manufacturing the ‘world’s first’ twin crown fork and the ‘world’s lightest’ bar ends, before moving into bike cleaning products.

The Crank Preload Ring retails at £24.99 and is available now from the Muc-Off global dealer network, select e-retailers and direct from www.muc-off.com.