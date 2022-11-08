Brompton unveils its full lineup for the coming year

Share Facebook

Bike manufacturer Brompton has unveiled its full lineup for the coming year.

In keeping with the simplified lines launched last year, the range continues with Brompton’s strategy of giving each line ‘its own identity’ and modernises the colourway of the C Line and Electric C Line range, and also the A Line bike.

This year, building on the popularity of the Black Edition models in recent years, Brompton is introducing, with ongoing availability, sleek black componentry to the full range. The Electric C Line will now be available in all of the same colours as the C Line for the first time, a range of eight colours including new Matcha Green.

The new range is also being simplified, with the C Line now available in Urban (2 speed) and Explore (6 speed) options only, Utility (3 speed) will be phased out.

Bikes with silver componentry will continue to be available through their network of retailers around the world while supplies last.

The full range of colours for C Line and Electric C Line are Black, Fire Coral, House Red, Racing Green, Matcha Green, Cloud Blue, Black Lacquer and Flame Lacquer. P Line and Electric P Line remain available in Storm Grey and Midnight Black.

For A Line, the colour change goes from Gloss White to White. A few colours in the existing C Line range are also being discontinued: Piccadilly Blue, Gloss Black, and Turkish Green.

The full range

Last year, Brompton simplified and refreshed its lineup, and the full range now includes:

A Line

‘The Brompton folding bike with a one-size-fits-all spec. Robust and ready-to-ride. With a handmade steel frame and three hub gears tuned for city riding.’

C Line

‘The original Brompton folding bike. With a robust steel frame, proudly handmade in London. The most customisable Brompton model, there’s a C Line for everyone. Available in Urban and Explore options (2 gears and 6 gears respectively).’

Electric C Line

‘The most compact folding e-bike. Proudly handbuilt in London with a robust steel frame.’

P Line

‘The smoother, even more portable folding bike. With a handbuilt titanium and steel frame and best-in-class componentry.’

Electric P Line

‘The most compact folding e-bike, made even lighter. With a handbuilt titanium and steel frame and best-in-class componentry.’

T Line

‘The lightest Brompton ever made. Super smooth and agile. With a handbuilt titanium frame and custom-design carbon components.’