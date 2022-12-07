Peaty’s expands team with Argent and Gray appointments

Share Facebook

Peaty’s Products has announced that it has expanded its team, following the business’ growth in recent years.

With two newly created positions, the company said it has recruited with “a desire to expand its killer product portfolio and drive brand awareness globally”.

Logan Argent joined Peaty’s back in October as its new product manager. Argent has been a product manager for over 15 years in the bike trade, having previously worked for Charge, Fabric and Cannondale, where he was hugely influential in developing their product ranges.

Peaty’s says to expect to see a ‘bunch of new drops’ in 2023, as it continues to expand its product portfolio.

Jake Gray has also joined Peaty’s as its new head of marketing. Gray has been marketing manager for Scott Sports for the last nine years, and Peaty’s says having Gray on board will bring a new dedicated focus to its marketing efforts.

While market conditions are forecasted to be extremely tough in the coming year, Peaty’s said it is taking ‘every measure’ to make sure riders can rely on the brand to continue its support and innovation, bringing nothing but the best products to consumers and stores alike.

Peaty’s is distributed in the UK and Ireland by Silverfish UK.

In other recent appointment news, Simon Ford has been appointed sales and marketing director – ABUS Mobile Security for the UK and Ireland. Ford, who will head up the sales and marketing activities in the UK and Ireland markets, joins ABUS with a wealth of previous experience in the UK cycling market, having held senior sales and marketing positions.

Bikmo also recently announced three new members joining its board – Gareth Nettleton, Tori Fahey and Cees de Witte.