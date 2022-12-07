‘This is a magic moment in Brompton’s history’: Brompton unveils its millionth folding bike with global tour announced

Share Facebook

Brompton Bikes has built its millionth folding bike at its factory in Greenford, London, 47 years after it was first invented in 1975.

The bike has been given a design treatment inspired by one of the brand’s original models, the Mark One, with a red main frame, silver parts, and one-of-a-kind million decal, ID plate, and aluminium touchpoints.

The bike has also been signed by founder and inventor Andrew Ritchie and current CEO, Will Butler-Adams.

From its build in London, the bike will go on a global tour, heading to 16 cities with the aim of getting thousands of its community to ride the bike over the course of a year. This will form part of the brand’s All Together Different campaign.

Butler-Adams said: “This is a magic moment in Brompton’s history, and we want to celebrate it with the people that made it happen.

“Since the first bike in 1975, a Brompton has always been built to be ridden, and the millionth is no different. Instead of putting it on display somewhere, we want it flying down the Mall in London, across Orchard Road in Singapore, along the Sein in Paris, exploring and moving through cities as it’s always meant to.

“There’s nobody better to do this than our community who have an open invite to ride the bike as we take it around the world.

“Alongside riding, this tour will celebrate our long-standing belief that when you embrace differences together, the possibilities are endless – from getting more people to swap fossil fuel-powered transport for cycling, to building products that last decades not years, we want to continue to inspire new ways of doing things. We’re bringing this to life with events, talks and shared stories.

“Our community, friends and neighbours are all invited to celebrate with us in being All Together Different.”

Details of the tour will be released at www.brompton.com/onemillion.