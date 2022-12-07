Muc-Off extends lubrication range with new All Weather Chain Lube

Share Facebook

Muc-Off has extended its lubrication range with the release of a new All Weather Chain Lube.

The new formula is derived from a blend of renewable and readily biodegradable ingredients, which combine to produce a highly versatile high-performance lube.

When applied to the chain, Muc-Off said the lube quickly penetrates deep into every link, creating a durable, protective coating that guards against the elements and prevents metal-to-metal wear.

Included in the formula is a UV tracer dye, which helps to make application more accurate, and ensure total coverage inside the chain. Muc-Off said it’s utilised a blend of organic friction modifiers, aiming to ensure the lube can stand up to tough rides, providing lubrication for long-distance on and off-road.

Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off, said: “We had to balance a number of key factors with this new lubricant – the challenge, as always with lube development, was to deliver a product which performs as efficiently as possible, for as long as possible.

“It needs to be tough enough to withstand rain, snow, grit, and grime, whilst also being the right viscosity for the chain to perform efficiently throughout the ride. All Weather Chain Lube does exactly that, and we’re proud to be helping our fans get themselves prepped and ready for whatever the weather throws at them.”

All Weather Lube joins the ranks alongside the Wet and Dry variants of Muc-Off’s Bio Chain Lube range, which have been the go-to options for many riders for over 13 years. This new lube produces low levels of friction, smooth and quiet gear shifting, as well as long-term durability, regardless of the conditions.

All Weather Lube is priced at £5.49 / €7.49 / $5.99 for the 50ml, and £10.99 / €10.99 / $10.99 for the 120ml bottle. Both are available now in the UK and EU (available in North America from early January) from the Muc-Off global dealer network, select e-retailers, and direct from www.muc-off.com.