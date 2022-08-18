Paligap updates industry on remaining brands following announcement of business closure

Share Facebook

Paligap has shared an update on the distributor’s brands, following the announcement that that business would be closing down.

In an update to the industry, MD David Lane announced last month that Paligap, based in Bristol, would be winding down after 21 years of trading.

Following the announcement, Raleigh UK announced that it would be taking over the distribution of Stan’s NoTubes tubeless products from Paligap.

In a the latest update, Lane confirmed that as of Friday, 26th August, Paligap would no longer be shipping Stan’s NoTubes products as it prepares to transfer its remaining inventory to Raleigh UK.

Then from Thursday, 1st September, Paligap will continue to distribute Goodyear tyres, Kingud cleaning products, ALÉ cycle clothing and Cipollini bikes until new distributors are found.

From 1st September, Paligap will also be changing all current trade customer accounts to proforma, to allow accounts to pay for goods at the point of purchase on the B2B platform or over the phone.

Full update from Paligap

Dear Paligap Customer,

As reported in the cycling trade publications on Friday 22nd July I have taken the decision to close the business down.

I wanted to update all our valued customers on the current situation. As of Friday 26th August, we will no longer be shipping Stan’s NoTubes products as we prepare for the transfer of the inventory, we hold across to Raleigh UK Limited, our last day of shipping Stan’s will be this date so if you require any inventory, I would strongly advise that you place your orders on our B2B before this date to ensure no interruption in supply.

From Thursday 1st September Paligap will continue to distribute Goodyear bicycle tyres, KINGUD cleaning products, ALÉ cycle clothing & Cipollini and we will provide a further update as to when these brands will move to a new UK distribution partner.

As of the same date, Thursday 1st September and as part of the closing down process we will change all current trade customers accounts to proforma, this will allow you to pay for goods at the point of purchase on our B2B or when phoning a member of our team on 01454 332110.