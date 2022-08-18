Evans Cycles to restart partnership with bike brand Cube

Share Facebook

Evans Cycles is to restart its partnership with bike brand Cube.

The partnership will see the retailer’s 71 locations, plus the online store, offer products from the Cube range, after a three-year hiatus. Cube’s range consists of high-quality mountain, road, cyclocross and e-bikes, as well cycling clothing, parts/components and accessories.

During the height of the pandemic, Cube and Evans Cycles put their commercial relationship on pause due to supply chain issues. However, with continued investment into infrastructure and inventory, both Cube and Evans Cycles’ parent company, Frasers Group, are able to resume the supply later this year.

Russell Merry, managing director of Evans Cycles at Frasers Group, said: “We are thrilled to once again be working closely with Cube. As a retailer, we are committed to offering the best choice from the best brands and our goal is to be the UK’s cycling leader in-store and online.

“The inclusion of such a quality range, which spans multiple cycling disciplines, is a big step on that journey and will be available across our store network.”

Bart van den Biggelaar, commercial director at Oneway, Cube’s UK distributor, said: “It’s great that we are in a position to resume our partnership with the iconic Evans Cycles brand under the new ownership and guidance of Frasers Group.

“Our values have always been aligned and, now the issues the pandemic brought are behind us, we are delighted to continue our relationship benefiting from Evans Cycles elevated stores and online reach.”

Since its creation by Marcus Pürner in 1993, from his father’s workshop, Cube has grown to become one of the largest independent bike brands in the world, with over 600 people employed at the company headquarters in Waldershof, Germany, across product development, engineering, production and sales.