British wheel brand Parcours launches in South Africa with Roam Sports partnership

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

British wheel brand Parcours has partnered with Roam Sports for distribution, sales and support for riders and retailers in South Africa.

Roam Sports will be featuring the range of Parcours offerings as the first wheelset brand to feature in its digital store as well as building a B2B offering for South Africa.

Dov Tate, founder of Parcours, said: “South Africa has always been at the forefront of cycling technology so it’s a natural market to expand into. Working with Roam Sports will allow us to offer our usual high standards of customer service through a local partner, whilst also helping us to grow our presence in the local market.”

Since launching in 2016, Parcours has grown its reputation for offering high-performance wheelsets at an affordable price point. In early 2020 Parcours developed a study on rim profiles and the effect on aerodynamics, in partnership with the Sports Engineering Department at Nottingham Trent University.

The results of this study led to the creation of the Strade wheelset, featuring differential front/rear rim profiles. This allows it to be aerodynamically optimised, especially around a 28mm tyre, whilst also providing crosswind stability. This #thinkwider technology has subsequently been introduced to many other wheelsets within the range.

Roam Sports, an online retail store for high-quality products in the bike industry with an accessible price point, said it is pleased to add the Parcours range to its offering. Roam Sports also offers ceramic Kogel Bearings upgrades with these wheels, building on Parcours partnership with the brand.

Read more: “There are undoubtedly a lot of challenges at the moment”: Madison distributor focus

Matt Stamatis, owner of Roam Sports, said: “The reason I started Roam Sports was to make valuable, game changing products, which weren’t available in South Africa, more easily accessible to the market. The first company I partnered with was Kogel Bearings and then, through their industry connections, came to meet Dov from Parcours.

“I very quickly realized Parcours was exactly what I was looking for to extend my product range. They had top quality products at an affordable price, with a phenomenal team behind the scenes and continuous innovation and improvement of the product range. It is an honour for us to be able to take Parcours to the South African market and I am super excited to begin this journey with Dov and his team.”