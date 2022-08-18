Personal safety app Flare launches Seedrs crowdfunding campaign to help grow and develop business

Share Facebook

The creators of Flare are launching a crowdfunding campaign with Seedrs to help the growth and development of the business.

The personal safety app secured a seven-figure investment last year through the LCR Angel Network and is conducting another round of investment to help bolster resources.

Co-founder and chief operations officer James Duffy said: “We want to make Flare as widely used as possible by integrating it into partner apps across the world. We want people to think or know of Flare as ‘the technology for protection’.”

Most recently, Flare introduced its Live Share feature which enables users to share their live location in real-time. “The next time you are on a night out with friends or exploring the views of the countryside, Live Share can help provide peace of mind,” said a statement.

“In addition, we know that many organised events and clubs value safety. We’ve made it easier than ever to temporarily share your status with other members so that you can be sure that no one is ever left behind or unattended when they need help.”

Co-founder and chief technical officer, Kirk Ryan, said: “Live Share represents a significant expansion of our already award-winning safety platform, Flare.”

Winners of the National Highways Blue Star Award, Flare is giving people the opportunity to shape its future by owning a stake in the business through the crowdfunding campaign, giving away a Lifetime Premium subscription to backers who invest £100 or more.

Since its launch in November 2019, Flare has been on a mission to provide life-saving technology to everyone around the world. Originally called Busby, it rebranded to Flare earlier this year, with the aim of making the brand more internationally recognisable.

Gain priority access to be the first to know when the campaign goes live to the public here: https://www.seedrs.com/k-safe/coming-soon.