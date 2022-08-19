Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 19th August

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

I-Ride have an opportunity to work within the Warranty and Returns Department to handle customer communications, offer technical advice/service and to process warranty cases and returns.

A working knowledge of Road and Gravel bikes is important. The successful applicant should have some cycle maintenance skills and experience and a good technical knowledge of Campagnolo products and repairs is preferred, but not essential.

As RedSky bikes Sales Assistant you will be responsible for:

Getting involved with pre-delivery inspections and building new bikes

Maintaining stock levels in the shop

Merchandising products on the shopfloor

Booking repair bikes in and out of the workshop

Assisting customers where necessary to ensure they have a positive shopping experience

Communicating to customers throughout their purchase journey when buying a new bike

Representing RedSky Bikes at any on or off-site events

The role will be 40 hours a week Tuesday to Saturday

Surge Bikes is growing fast and we require a workshop manager to join our awesome team. In 3 years we have quickly established a strong position in the e-bike market with a store and web operation based in Basingstoke, Hampshire, selling all categories of e-bikes.

Our reputation is built on a market leading end-to-end customer experience, underpinned by our comprehensive knowledge of e-bike systems and backed up by the highest workshop standards. You will work with some of the top brands in the e-bike market including Riese & Muller, Orbea, Gazelle, Merida, Tern and Haibike. We have ambitious plans to develop our business, allowing plenty of future career opportunities.

The role will be centred in our assembly facility in Ditchling where we build Orro and De Rosa bikes from scratch. Your main responsibilities would be picking the bike components from our OEM warehouse in preparation to be passed to one of our mechanics. Once bikes are assembled they would be passed back to you for partial disassembly and packing into one of our custom designed bike boxes.

Due to the success of our other business ITR Cycle Servicing is FOR SALE.

ITR Cycle Servicing is a 5* rated company on every platform on which we feature including Google, Facebook and Nextdoor. We are listed on The Independent, 192.com, Yell.com Thompson Directory and Google as service providers. Our fully built website had 2833 hits in just this month alone.

Started in March 2020 and borne from a will to change the way cycle servicing is delivered to the public, we quickly gained traction and soon had 4 techs out on the road. The company was 100% self-sufficient from day 1 and was immediately profitable leading to sustained months of 55%+ margins using a very trusted, tried and proven business model.