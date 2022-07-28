London-based sports tech start-up Muoverti enters production stage with TiltBikes

Share Facebook

London-based sports tech start-up Muoverti has announced that it has started building its first series of TiltBikes in the UK, set to be completed before the end of this year.

This is the first limited series of TiltBikes to be manufactured in the UK using composite frames. The bikes will be used for compliance testing and further rider feedback, and selected riders from the waitlist in the greater London Area can participate in this beta test with a bike delivered to their home for ‘on-site’ feedback.

Muoverti CEO and co-founder Christoph Wilfert said: “When we unveiled our pre-production prototype in 2021, the reception was incredible. I’m very excited that we have since assembled an amazing team and awesome technology partners that are ready to fulfil our mission.

“We have come a long way since the prototype was unveiled at Rouleur Live last year – smiles on the faces of our test team are testament to that – and now we’re looking forward to building the first mini series in the UK.”

Muoverti has assembled a team to drive production and software development of the TiltBike with mechatronic engineering led by Chris Staunton, former director of design engineering at Polestar UK and formerly with McLaren, software development headed by Etienne Smith, a seasoned CTO in multiple software ventures, and Emily Chong, a master in Biomechanics and triathlon coach, leading the product experience.

The sports tech startup recently also announced it had passed £2.4 million in investment. Following the public unveiling of its pre-production prototype at last year’s London’s Rouleur Live event, the company said it saw a significant increase in interest from the media, consumers and potential investors.

TiltBikes are built for athletes of all levels looking for a realistic indoor cycling experience and effective exercise with uses ranging from general fitness to intensive training and esports. The bikes enable riders to balance and steer, accelerate, brake and engage the whole body.

Visit www.muoverti.com to join the TiltBikes waitlist.