E-bike brand Mycle launches new Cadence, Comfort and Charge models

Mycle bikes has launched its third generation of models – the Cadence, Comfort and Charge.

The Cadence and Comfort mark Mycle’s first foray into the world of hybrid e-bikes, featuring sleek designs and frame-integrated batteries. The Charge is the third folding e-bike from Mycle, featuring 4” tyres for off-road and a 65km range.

The new models are available now at mycle.co.uk, with each bike specced with Shimano gears, integrated front lights, adaptive rear brake lights and multiple levels of power assist.

The Cadence has a discreet, hidden battery and sporty design-led styling. It’s priced at £1,599 and available in Raw Aluminium, Goodwood Green and Matt Black.

A 250W motor offers up 45Nm of torque, giving riders three changeable levels of power assistance. The integrated 7.8Ah battery provides a real-world range of 45km and the throttle will take riders up to 6kmph. The battery is removable for convenient charging and has a lock for extra security.

27.5” wheels offer a combination of rolling speed and manoeuvrability, while Tektro disc brakes offer reliable stopping power in all weather conditions, said Mycle. Shimano gears, an integrated front light and rear light that responds to braking are offered as standard.

The Mycle Comfort is a step-through e-bike priced at £1599, built for practicality, convenience and comfort. Its suspension fork, Selle Royal suspension saddle and 40mm Kenda tyres work together to provide a smooth ride, said the brand, while the adjustable stem means it can be adapted to fit almost everyone.

A hidden, removable 10.4Ah battery gives a 45km real-world range and is paired with a 250W motor that has a maximum torque of 45Nm. It also has three power assist levels.

The Comfort also has an integrated rear rack that makes it easy to fit panniers, a cargo basket or a child seat. Integrated front and rear lights and Shimano gears are included as standard and riders have the option to choose from four colours.

The Mycle Charge is available for £1,599 in Malibu Blue and Seville Orange colourways. It features a real-world range of 65km, achieved using a removable 10.4Ah battery that also has a lock. A high-power 350w motor delivers 65Nm of torque across five power assist levels. 24” x 4.0” Kenda tyres are paired with a front suspension fork as well as a suspension saddle that all work together.