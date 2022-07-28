BikeBiz’s guide to the latest indoor trainers and power meters

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest indoor trainers and power meters from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Muoverti, Wattbike, Wahoo, ETC, JetBlack, Saris, Elite, FSA, Shimano and 4iiii

Muoverti – TiltBike

Distributor: N/A

Muoverti’s TiltBike features balancing, steering and advanced algorithm-powered acceleration and deceleration, riders can freely and fully engage legs, core and upper body as they would when riding outdoors. Furthermore, with digitised handlebar steering, braking and shifter-integrated joysticks, once the bike becomes the controller, the possibilities for exploring new open-world digital platforms are endless from e-sports to interactive gaming.

RRP: TBC

Weblink: www.muoverti.com

Wattbike – Wattbike Atom

Distributor: Wattbike

Unlock your performance potential with Wattbike Atom. With unrivalled accuracy and seamless connectivity, the award-winning smart bike is the most realistic indoor cycling experience. Smoother climbs and instant gear changes helps to replicate the feeling of riding outdoors, indoors. Its small footprint doesn’t take up loads of space in your home and its quiet mechanisms means its

suitable for even the busiest of households.

RRP: £1,999

Weblink: https://wattbike.com/products/ wattbike-atom

Wahoo – Kickr

Distributor: Wahoo

The newest version of the Kickr offers best-in-class indoor smart trainer design, with a carbon steel body for enhanced durability and stability. Compatibility expands to include three simultaneous Bluetooth connections for a trouble-free start to your workout. New AXIS Action Feet allow five-degrees of motion, mimicking the side-to-side movement experienced riding outdoors. Provides accurate power measurements of +/- 1%.

RRP: £999.99

Weblink: https://uk.wahoofitness.com/devices/indoor-cycling/bike-trainers/kickr

ETC (Everything To Cycling) – X5-2 Smart Trainer by Think Rider

Distributor: Moore Large

The X5 Smart Trainer is the ultimate off-season tool to get ahead and boost mileage while training when the weather is less kind.

RRP: £575

Weblink: https://www.moorelarge.co.uk/ accessories/training.html

JetBlack – Volt EMS Smart Trainer

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

JetBlack’s R&D team have worked tirelessly over many months to significantly refine the user feel on the Volt, drawing on the expertise of experienced riders and coaches. Acceleration, inertia and applied resistance are the things that set JetBlack’s Volt aside from competitor direct drive trainers. The Volt is also an exceptionally quiet trainer, so riders will not disturb their neighbours when using it.

RRP: £699.99

Weblink: https://www.chickencyclekit. co.uk/shop/jetblack/volt-ems- smart-trainer/

Saris – H3 Direct Drive Smart Trainer

Distributor: Raleigh UK

The Saris H3 has a sound specification of 59 decibels at 20mph. The H3 is five times quieter than previous generations and features the same reliability and durability as its predecessors. Built to handle 2,000 watts and replicate a 20% climbing grade. Includes one month subscription to Rouvy Virtual training app.

RRP: £749.99

Weblink: https://shop.accentry.com/RAL/ articleDetails/1294586.064/ SAR9830TF

Elite – Direto-XR T

Distributor: Madison

More power, faster response and more performance, the third generation Direto pushes the limits of what can be expected of a trainer. A further refined and upgraded drive unit gives the XR the capacity to faithfully replicate inclines of up to 24% and the ability to produce over 3,600 watts of resistance at

60km/h.

RRP: £829.99

Weblink: www.madisonb2b.co.uk

FSA – PowerBox SC Road Alloy Crankset

Distributor: Windwave

FSA Powerbox SC POD Alloy Road Compact Chainset is the next step in FSA’s power-meter offering. With an accuracy of more than 99%, it features virtual L/R balance to estimate total power more accurately, it is Zwift compatible via BLE5.0 and has a 450-hour battery life. Available in various crank

lengths and chainring options.

RRP: £374.95

Shimano – FC-R9200 Dura-Ace 12-Speed Double Power Meter

Distributor: Madison

Shimano’s first fully integrated power meter HollowTech II 12-speed Dura-Ace chainset. Accurately calibrated strain gauges are integrated inside both left and right crank arms, this provides a stable measurement system through rotation from both sides for extremely precise data.

RRP: £1,199.99

Weblink: www.freewheel.co.uk

4iiii Innovations Inc. – 4iiii Precision 3 Powermeter

Distributor: Pinpoint

Consumer Electronics Ltd With up to 800 hours of battery life, +/-1% accuracy and weighing in at only 9

grams, the Precision 3 Powermeter will be a trusted training tool for years to come.

RRP: NDS £325-£475

Weblink: www.4iiii.com/p3/