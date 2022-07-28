New global handmade bike show set to debut in 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A new global handmade bike show, Made, is set to debut in 2023.

Made is an industry and consumer bike event that aims to “bring framebuilders, media and makers together to elevate and inspire”. The show will be located in Portland, Oregon in September next year.

The show is supported by industry sponsors and Echos Communications, a PR and marketing agency specialising in supporting cycling and active lifestyle clients. The show will feature events at Chris King, Speedvagen and Breadwinner Cycles, and the outdoor format creates opportunities for consumer demos and industry rides.

Registration for Made will open this September with confirmations already in place from Moots, The Pro’s Closet Museum, Bicycling Magazine, Paul Component Engineering, Mosaic, Bike Flights, Schon Studio, Speedvagen, Stinner, Abbey Bike Tools, Chris King, Argonaut Cycles, Breadwinner Cycles, WZRD Bikes, Retrotec, Btchn Bikes, Falconer Cycles, Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship, Tomii Cycle, Frontier Bikes, Bender Bikes, Bike Flights, Monē Bikes and more.

Billy Sinkford, VP, Echos, said: “Made is the next evolution of handmade consumer and trade events, creating a format that is inclusive, exciting and supportive.

“The event will celebrate and support framebuilders and the culture that surrounds them, and our collective goal is to bring awareness to this segment of the industry. To that end, we will be offering free booth space to all builders for the inaugural 2023 year.”

Registration for the 2023 show will open later this year. In a new model, framebuilders will be provided booth space to offset the cost of exhibiting and make attending as easy as possible. In addition, Made sponsor Bike Flights is planning to offer free shipping of bikes for all exhibiting framebuilders.

Read more: Shimano says demand is cooling but sales continued to grow in first half of 2022

What to expect from Made:

– Three days of media, industry and content creation

– Two days of consumer-facing activations

– 100+ builders and domestically produced bicycle brands

– Supporting component and accessory brands playing an active role

– Outdoor venue with global sponsors

– No cost booth space for builders

– Reveal Media Conference to broadcast show news to global media audience

– Each builder’s bike will be heavily documented and shared via media channels, and integrated on made.bike year round, serving as a resource for consumers interested in purchasing a custom bicycle

– Bike Flights will provide no cost bike shipping to all framebuilders