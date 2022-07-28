Cycling subscription brand Swapfiets launches Power 1 e-bike in UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cycling subscription brand Swapfiets has announced the launch of its Power 1 e-bike in the UK.

Available now, the Power 1 is an entry-level e-bike with a price tag of £59.90 for a comprehensive, hassle-free subscription model, said the brand.

Richard Burger, co-founder and director of sustainability, said: “Subscriptions are the future of urban mobility, and more customers than ever are opting for a hassle-free experience where they leave all the burdens of ownership to Swapfiets. In our recently published Sustainability Report, our research identified that our bikes have 35% less impact on the planet compared to buying and owning a bike.

“Additionally, it’s not just our product that we’re looking to design with sustainability in mind, behind the scenes we’ve now reached 100% green electricity across all our shops and offices and 60% of the total travel completed by our employees is done by bike.”

All bikes come equipped with reinforced puncture-resistant tyres, a double AXA lock, luggage carrier and lighting for enhanced safety.

Power 1 product specs:

Pricing: £59.90

Registration fee: £39.90 (for flexible subscription holders only)

Customer length: medium: 160cm – 180cm, large: 175cm – 200cm

Power: 250Watt

Torque: 40Nm

Battery: 418Wh on tube

Frames: medium: 49cm, large: 55cm

Display: Shimano E5000

Motor: Shimano Steps E5000

Range: 65 – 80km

Max. speed: 25 km/h

Charging time: 50% charge 1.5 hours, full charge four hours

Gears: one gear

Wheels: 28 inch

Brakes: rollerbrake at the front and coaster brake at rear

Bike weight: 26.6 kg

Battery weight: 2.5kg

Carry weight: 120kg

Colours: matt black, matt hunter green, matt blue granite, matt blackberry wine and gloss salt grey.

Bicycles can be taken for a short test ride from the Swapfiets store located at 58 Commercial

Street. New members can sign-up in the store or at www.swapfiets.com.

Read more: Five reasons why now is the time for shared e-bike schemes

Founded in 2014 in the Netherlands, Swapfiets is a ‘bicycle as a service’ company. For a monthly subscription fee, Swapfiets members receive a fully functional bicycle or e-mobility solution for their own use, and if needed, a repair service is available within 48 hours to repair or directly swap the two-wheeler at no additional cost.

Swapfiets unveiled the Power 1 e-bike last year, where it was made available in Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Antwerp, Gent, Mechelen and Copenhagen.

On the announcement, CEO Marc de Vries said: “We are incredibly excited to launch the Power 1 and believe it will be a game-changer in the e-bike market. This is a first for the industry – a premium e-bike developed specifically for the city and introduced for less than €50 a month including hassle-free repairs and service. The Power 1 removes the barriers to getting an e-bike, delivering top performance for an unbeatable price.”