Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour organiser Sweetspot Groups appoints Fusion Media as UK PR firm 

The organiser of the Tour of Britain and the Women’s Tour, Sweetspot Group, has appointed Fusion Media as its UK PR firm.

Fusion, a PR and marketing agency specialising in endurance sport and active travel, was founded by Adam Tranter in 2008.

Sweetspot Group is the sports events and marketing company responsible for the biggest cycle races in the UK, the Women’s Tour and the Tour of Britain.

Following a five-year absence from the cycling calendar, the Tour of Britain was revived by Sweetspot in 2004, and it is now the largest free-to-watch sporting event in the country.

Sweetspot also launched the Tour Series in 2009, a domestic racing series taking place in towns across the country, which will also see a new format introduced in 2023.

Adam Tranter, founder and CEO at Fusion Media, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Sweetspot Group and welcoming them to our client roster. As organisers of Britain’s premier cycling races, they have firmly put cycling on the map and are a real testament to heightening awareness of the sport right here in the UK. Our partnership with them will help elevate the success of the races so far and showcase the thrill of live cycling.”

Fusion Media’s remit will see the agency support and expand communications on Sweetspot’s calendar of events, with a particular focus on overseeing the re-launch of the Tour Series which will take place in 2023, with a fresh new format.

Fusion Media, based in London, currently boasts a portfolio with major brands, including Red Bull, Evans Cycles, Raleigh, Specialized, Shimano, and Brompton.

In 2018, Fusion also set up The Running Channel, an online platform which creates audio-visual content for the running market.

The agency also runs the UK-wide Bike is Best advocacy campaign, designed to get more people cycling.