Ison Distribution now distributing Tubolight tyre inserts

Ison Distribution is now distributing Tubolight tyre inserts.

Designed in Italy, Tubolight has achieved success in multiple disciplines, being ridden and tested at enduro, downhill and XC races around the world, most recently winning the Downhill World cup in Fort William with team Commencal/Muc-off rider Amauray Pierron.

Tubolight tested many different solutions, looking for the best combination between flat protection, speed, shock absorption, stability and weight, and this is the reason why each version has its own shape and compound.

“We all know the two main reasons why tyre inserts exist are to protect from pinch flats and improve ride quality,” said a statement. “With the new Tubolight EVO, a new standard is reached. Studying how pinch flats occur and how tyre inserts interact with the tyre and the rim, Tubolight moved material right where it needs to be, over and outside of the rim bead.”

The portion over the rim bead is increased by 30% to 60% depending on rim width, and together with a harder compound, rim hits are drastically reduced. The super tight-fitting is retained.

The air channel between the insert and rim acts like a valve. During a shock, part of the air molecules inside the tyre move from the outer portion of the insert into the channel, causing a difference in pressure.

As the insert is very tight on the rim, those molecules get trapped and take a fraction of time longer to re-establish even pressure between the outer and inner portion. That means rolling resistance and tyre rebound are reduced.

Tubolight EVO SL

Superlight, the dominating device in the cross-country world cup, designed around rims with minimum 25mm internal width, up to 42mm of overall width. Best suited for 2.20-2.40” tyres.

Weight: 58 grams for the 29”.

Best application: cross country (front and rear), trail, enduro (front only)

Tubolight EVO HD

Gravity, slightly wider and taller, it features and harder compound, developed to work with stronger casing tyres from 2.35” to 2.80”. Minimum inner rim width is 26mm, and maximum overall width is 46mm.

Weight: 90 grams for the 29”.

Best application: trail (rear only), enduro, downhill, e-bike.

These are competitively priced at RRP £39.99. Ison has stock of the MTB and gravel options in the warehouse ready to ship, with road options coming soon.

Tubolight is now available exclusively in the UK from bicycle shops via www.Ison-Distribution.com. For more information on the full product range, including new road and gravel inserts, please visit https://www.ison-distribution.com/brand/181/tubolight.

Ison Distribution recently announced that it is now distributing dropper and components brand KS in the UK, following the brand parting ways with Jungle after nine years.