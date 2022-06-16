Le Col unveils limited edition Fabian Cancellara collection

Share Facebook

Performance cycling apparel brand Le Col has announced the launch of a limited edition Fabian Cancellara collection.

Comprising two jerseys, two bib shorts, a cap and socks, the new range combines performance, style and history to celebrate the Le Col ambassador, said the brand.

The men’s and women’s Pro Aero Jerseys are ‘ideal’ for efforts against the clock or when hunting down KOM and QOMs, said Le Col. Resulting from extensive wind tunnel testing, the jerseys employ strategically placed fabrics over the sleeves and front to trip the air and reduce drag.

Three-dimensional four-way stretch fabrics then deliver moisture-wicking properties to increase breathability. Silicone hemline grippers on the sleeve and waist provide a uniform fit, and laser-cut reflective tabs on the rear of the jersey add visibility in low light.

The men’s and women’s Sport Jerseys are ideal for long social rides, said Le Col. As a go-to training jersey, it benefits from a slightly more relaxed fit and is constructed using a mechanically knit stretch polyester. Lightweight mesh pockets on the rear allow for storage of valuables while reflective piping on the sides of the pockets offer visibility in low light.

Both the men’s and women’s Pro Bib Shorts employ lightweight fabrics and innovative performance Lycra technology to provide expert compression and stretch. With a next-to-skin fit for optimal aerodynamics, a high level of compression is made to aid oxygen flow to core muscle groups.

Designed for a more relaxed riding style during commutes, training and weekend socials, the men’s and women’s Sport Bib Shorts combine everyday comfort with high performance fabrics. The shorts feature a premium chamois with gel insert, premium leg grippers and breathable mesh bib straps.

Rounding off the collection are two Cancellara-themed accessories. Using Le Col’s top-rated cotton three-panel constructed casquette, the Fabian Cancellara Cycling Cap adds style and breathable performance to rider’s race day ensemble. The cap also carries the Spartacus logo, and the Swiss rider’s name on the peak’s reverse side.

The Fabian Cancellara Socks use a honeycomb structure to aid breathability, compression and comfort. Using a high sweat-wicking and durable polyamide, the socks also include reinforced seaming on the toe and heel to avoid wear and tear. For more information about Le Col’s new Fabian Cancellara collection, visit https://lecol.cc.