Government relaunches ‘THINK!’ campaign to improve road safety

A Government campaign has relaunched today, August 3, helping to improve road safety for all by reminding people to ‘Travel Like you Know Them’.

The relaunch of the ‘THINK!’ campaign offers a snapshot into the lives of others, aiming to help people see beyond the mode of transport and improve understanding of how others see and use the road.

The campaign speaks to everyone who uses the road, with an emphasis on those who have a greater responsibility to reduce the risk they may pose to others.

In 2022, the Highway Code was changed following extensive consultation with walking, cycling and disability groups on the proposed changes in 2020.

People are again being encouraged to:

– Give priority at junctions to people cycling straight ahead and people waiting to cross or already crossing the road

– Leave at least 1.5 metres when overtaking cyclists at speeds of up to 30mph, and give them more space when overtaking at higher speeds

– Remember that people cycling may ride two abreast or in the centre of the lane if it is safer to do so, pulling in when safe to allow vehicles to overtake

– Pass horse riders at under 10mph and allow at least two metres of space and keep to a low speed when passing people walking on the road

Roads Minister, Richard Holden said: “We have some of the safest roads in the world and will continue to strive to improve road safety for all users.

“It is fantastic that the Travel Like You Know Them campaign is back to continue to raise awareness of these important changes and to change behaviour on our roads to help keep those more at risk safe.”

The campaign relaunch comes following the Government injecting £47.5 million of safer roads funding in April, so that local authorities with some of the most dangerous local roads across England have the support they need to keep everyone safe.

To date, the Safer Road Fund has provided £147.5m to local authorities for schemes to improve local A roads.

With sophisticated mapping now available, the Government estimates that the work funded by the Safer Road Fund will save around 1,450 people from being killed or seriously injured on roads over the next 20 years.

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK chief executive said: “The “Travel like you know them” campaign challenges the false binaries that people are either motorists, cyclists or pedestrians, when the reality is most of us are a combination of all three.

“It breaks down tribal mentality that can stoke tension on our roads, making them more dangerous for us all. It should be applauded and Cycling UK is pleased to see government continue to highlight the important Highway Code changes designed to make cycling and walking safer.”