UK to keep EU safety mark as CE recognition extended ‘indefinitely’

The UK will keep the EU’s product safety mark indefinitely, after the government announced an extension of CE (Conformité Européenne) mark recognition for businesses.

A CE mark is used in the EU to certify that a product meets certain safety standards.

The mark was due to be replaced with the introduction of a UKCA (UK Conformity Asserted) mark for goods sold in England, Wales and Scotland from the end of 2024.

Northern Ireland would retain the CE mark under the terms of its separate Brexit arrangements.

Businesses and manufacturers had previously called on the government to extend use of the CE mark as meeting new standards would add unnecessary costs to production, especially as the UKCA mark would not be recognised in the EU.

The Department for Business and Trade says it took the decision to prevent “a cliff-edge moment” in December 2024.

It comes as part of a wider package of “smarter” regulations from the government, designed to ease business burdens and help grow the economy by “cutting barriers and red tape”.

Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake said: “The government is tackling red tape, cutting burdens for business, and creating certainty for firms – we have listened to industry, and we are taking action to deliver.

“By extending CE marking use across the UK, firms can focus their time and money on creating jobs and growing the economy.”

Stephen Phipson, CEO of Make UK, the manufacturers’ organisation, has welcomed the decision.

He said: “This is a pragmatic and common sense decision that manufacturers will very much welcome and support. This announcement will help safeguard the competitiveness of manufacturers and aid the UK as a destination for investment.

“It should bring more confidence about doing business in the UK and recognises the need to work with the reality of doing business. Make UK has worked extensively with the UK government pushing hard for this decision and we are pleased the ongoing engagement has delivered this positive outcome.”