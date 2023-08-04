The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 4th August

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bike Shop Lead – Bike for Good

As the Bike Shop Lead at Bike for Good, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth and successful operation of our two bike shops. Your purpose will be to lead and inspire a team of staff and volunteers to deliver exceptional customer service while fostering a welcoming and supportive shop environment.

By managing daily operations, achieving sales targets and KPIs and implementing special programs, you will contribute significantly to the organisation’s sales income and overall growth, all while aligning with our mission of “Enabling people to ride a bike.”

The Bike Shop Lead’s primary responsibilities are: management of the shops and retail functions, including stock control, customer service and shop floor sales, repair of donated bikes and overseeing quality control, supervising, mentoring, and inspiring staff, and volunteers, providing training and mentoring in bike repair and maintenance, achieve sales targets set each financial year, and produce, manage and monitor the department’s budget, ensuring positive cash flows.

Bike Shop Coordinator – Bike for Good

Reporting to the Bike Shop Lead, you will have leadership, technical & retail responsibility within the Bike Shop, ensuring that your role supports the team and the Bike shop Lead with the day-to-day management, organisation and delegation of work.

The primary responsibility is to manage the operation of the Community Bike Shop whilst performing retail and workshop activities including repairs & servicing, bike refurbishing & customer service in order to deliver Bike for Good’s role of providing new and second-hand parts, bikes and accessories and services.

Developing & delivering quality standards & professionalism is a key priority and ensuring that Bike for Good’s commitment to delivering prompt and professional customer service is achieved at all time.

E-cargo bike mechanic – e-cargobikes.com

Here at e-cargobikes.com we have a clear but simple mandate to reduce pollution and congestion levels within densely populated areas through the introduction of our zero-emission e-cargobikes. We have a strong bias towards creating a positive working environment for our employees as we believe that the quality of their contribution is a direct result of the care and trust that we place in them.

If you have a good understanding of mechanical principles, a great level of technical bike maintenance and repair knowledge of e-bikes, accompanied with a single-minded commitment to deliver exceptional customer service we would be delighted to hear from you. In return you can expect a rewarding career, an excellent rate of pay and all of the other benefits that come with being employed by a company that fully invests in their people.

Although being a technician will be your primary role you will be expected to assist wherever required, be it acting as a Rider, taking deliveries or assisting in other areas of the operation, such as shift controller – as with all staff, flexibility in your job role is key.

Bicycle Mechanic – FixX Bikes

FixX is a community enterprise run by Working Young CIC that repairs second-hand bikes with young people in Hartcliffe. Through FixX we build confidence, purpose and resilience to support young people into sustainable employment in an area that has some of the worst employment and skills deprivation in the country.

We are looking for an experienced, qualified bicycle mechanic to manage our workshop. The mechanic will be responsible for workshop sales and servicing; leading bicycle mechanic workshops for young people alongside a youth worker; and training and coordinating volunteers to support the project.

The role includes developing our workshop and range of income streams such as second-hand bike sales, repairs and merchandise to make us less grant dependent. The ideal candidate will have great mechanical skills with a sound practical knowledge of the bike industry. They will be a reliable professional that acts as a role model and inspiration for young people and volunteers. They will be a creative, passionate leader that can work as part of the wider team growing our community enterprise.

Assistant Manager – Giant Crystal Palace

We are looking for a well organised and highly personable individual to work in our Cadence/Giant Crystal Palace store as Assistant Manager. The role involves being the duty manager when the manager is off or on holiday and assist with the day to day management of the store.

Experience of store management at supervisor or Assistant Manager level would make you an ideal candidate for this role. Unlike many of our competitors we are not obsessed with KPIs and reporting. We want your true passion for cycling to flourish so you engage with our loyal customers rather than getting bogged down in admin.

We are focused on offering services for cyclists beyond selling bikes, kit and fixing bikes. Our aim is to offer cyclists a local hub for all their cycling needs. Working for us you will need to be outgoing and communicative, open minded to all types of cycling activity and love everything about the Giant brand (as they are our key partner).