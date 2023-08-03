Shimano releases new Gravity Enduro and Gravity Flat shoes

Share Facebook

Shimano has introduced a new shoe lineup with Gravity Enduro (GE) and Gravity Flat (GF) providing a range of performance shoes to cater to various disciplines of mountain bike riding.

The GE is an SPD-compatible footwear for optimal on-bike control and enhanced grip on slippery hike-a-bike sections, largely thanks to an Utread GE outsole.

It also features a moulded pedal channel to maintain a stable shoe-to-pedal connection even when riding unclipped on technical terrain.

Shimano’s benchmark, high-end gravity shoe, the GE900 has a Torbal 2.0 midsole that allows the heel section to move torsionally, maintaining full range of motion for improved comfort, fluidity, and on-bike control, alongside a Boa system for a good fit.

A neoprene ankle collar also helps to keeps trail dirt out.

The GE700 has the same Torbal 2.0 midsole and Ultread outsole, but instead utilises a lace closure system with reinforced guides as well as an instep strap for enhanced foot hold.

GE500 and GE500W close out the SPD series with a more casual, breathable fabric upper.

Midfoot SPD placement improves stability and bike control while layered half-length EVA foam absorbs impacts on and off the bike. Finally, the skate-style laces and large instep strap optimise fit and comfort.

The GF series is designed for flat pedal trail and downhill riders, providing secure pin engagement and multi-directional stability with the Ultread GF outsole and the same Torbal 2.0 midsole as its clipless counterpart.

GF600 is constructed with a heavy duty cushioned synthetic leather upper, asymmetrically raised padded ankle collar, and sidewall sole, protecting against rock strikes and other trail impacts.

The trail tuned upper is tighter around the ball of foot for enhanced bike control and pedalling efficiency and has increased volume at the toe box and heel for improved walking comfort and shock absorption.

GF800 GTX is designed for wet and cold days in the saddle.

It features a Boa fit system L6 dial with a shield that allows for easy operation with winter gloves, while an integrated sock-style upper equipped with waterproof Gore-Tex liner keeps elements at bay.

Completing the GF Series are the GF400 and GF400W, described by Shimano as ‘affordable trail-ready flat pedal shoes’.

The GF4 is offered in an expansive size range, new for the gravity lineup, ranging from size 33 up to size 48 to fit more rider foot shapes and sizes.