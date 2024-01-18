Bikmo partners with British Rowing to offer members cycle insurance

Share Facebook

Bikmo, a specialist insurance provider for cyclists, has partnered with British Rowing, the governing body for rowing, to offer its members a range of insurance products.

Cycling and rowing share similarities and the new partnership recognises many rowers are also avid cyclists who require peace of mind protection when out on two wheels.

Sian Keen, head of partnerships for the UK and Ireland at Bikmo, said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with British Rowing.

“We know many British Rowing members use their bikes for getting to and from their boat houses, to coach crews and for additional training to complement their sport. We look forward to protecting their members to keep them riding.”

With a shared commitment to promoting active lifestyles, the new partnership provides British Rowing members the benefit of discounted cycle insurance and 14 days free cover on new bikes.

Marieke Hagemans, British Rowing’s director of membership and rowing community, highlights the close tie between rowing and cycling within the community.

“We know many members in the rowing community cycle regularly and we are very pleased to offer this new benefit to our membership base,” said Hagemans.

“We are always looking to add more value for members and Rowers use bikes for training and commuting, while coaches cycle alongside the river for coaching sessions.

“Our partnership with Bikmo brings essential bike insurance from trusted partners of British Cycling, Brompton, and Deliveroo, adding significant value to our members at a discounted rate.”

It’s not the first sporting governing body that Bikmo has partnered with.

Earlier this year, Bikmo announced a five year partnership extension with British Cycling that sees them continue to receive discounted cycle insurance to members.

As an active B Corp certified business since 2019, and 1% For the Planet member donating to good causes focussed on the environment, Bikmo is also committed to sustainable business.