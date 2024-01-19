Extra UK and Cyclex to exclusively distribute Moon Sport

Share Facebook

Extra UK has announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Moon Sport for the UK and Ireland, via its Irish subsidiary Cyclex.

Formed in 1996, Moon has a mission to produce “the highest quality lighting systems using state of the art technology and the latest cutting-edge designs” to allow cyclists and athletes to continue to explore and train after dark.

The brand offers a wide range of lights from the Zircon rear LED to the 6000 lumen Canopus Pro high power lighting system.

To date, Moon Sport has sold more than 10 million lights in 30 countries while picking up numerous industry awards along the way including iF Design Awards in 2019 and 2020.

Mark Greshon, head of brands at Extra UK, said: ‘We are delighted to be adding Moon Sport to our outstanding portfolio of market-leading brands.

“While their lights are already well known in the UK for their competitive SRPs, high margin and unrivalled LPP (lumens per pound), what has really impressed me with their product range is their innovative technology, intelligent features, and user-friendly functions.

“We’re looking forward to introducing the latest Moon Sport products and helping the brand maximise their potential in the UK and Ireland.”

For 2024, the brand has extended its warranty period to offer dealers and riders greater confidence in the products.

Wesley Shuen, head of growth, sales and marketing at Moon Sport, added: “Moon Sport is excited about entering into a formal partnership with Extra UK and Cyclex.

“This strategic alignment paves the way for exciting new opportunities and reinforces our commitment to the UK market.”

Product will be available from Extra UK and Cyclex from Q2 onwards, but dealers can contact their area sales manager or email: sales@extrauk.co.uk for more information.

For warranty and support, dealers can also contact: enquiries@extrauk.co.uk.