Classified Cycling launches three new carbon wheelsets

Classified Cycling has launched the R36, R50, and G42 carbon bicycle wheelsets with the aim of enhancing the climbing, aero, and gravel riding experience

The “R” series stands for road wheels, while the “G” refers to gravel wheels.

The lightest option, the R36, is made for climbing but can also handle the rough roads and cobbles of the spring classics.

Completing the road line-up, the R50 is an all-rounder, focusing on aerodynamic stability, to keep the rider safe in side winds.

Following the trend towards wider tyres, this wheel is aero optimised and fastest with 30mm tyres.

According to Classified, aero testing performed at GST wind tunnel in southern Germany, proved that the R50 wheelset “outperforms” market-leading wheelsets from major brands.

The G42 is Classified’s all-round gravel wheelset.

The decals are either black gloss resulting in a stealth look or shiny white for maximum visibility.

Each R36, R50 and G42 wheelset is hand-laced and trued in the Netherlands to ensure precision and reliability.

Key features

R36

“Stiff, light and agile,” according to Classified.

The wider rim profile increases comfort, making the R36 ready for the spring classics. Combined with a tubeless tyre, the extra grip and speed are designed to provide “a great day on the bike”.

R50

Aero-optimised for wider tyres and weighing in at a claimed 1,415 grams. Crosswinds are less intimidating as side wind stability has been made more predictable.

G42

The G42 is designed for all gravel rides, from rough terrain adventures to high-speed competitive gravel races. At a reported 410 grams per rim, the wheelset weighs in at 1,350 grams.

Thanks to the asymmetric rim profile, the spoke tension is more homogeneous than with symmetrical rims, resulting in a stiffer wheel.

The R36, R50 and G42 series are now available from Classified Cycling’s selected partners.

Each wheelset retails at €1,500.