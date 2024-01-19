ACT continues to campaign for changes to Cycle to Work scheme

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Association of Cycle Traders (ACT) has provided an update on its campaign to change the way Cyclescheme is administered.

The campaign launched after the Cycle to Work provider announced a number of new rules which retailers must adhere to when selling products.

These change, effective from December 22, last year, see Cyclescheme ask retailers to commit to a policy of no additional fees and offer full availability as advertised when a customer redeems a certificate.

According to Cyclescheme, this ensures “fairer pricing for consumers” and aligns with regulatory guidance from the FCA.

What are the ACT calling for?

– An extension of the scheme rules to apply to the purchase of bicycles and not just for cycling work.

– That the scheme is re-structured to engage all possible workers (including the self-employed, and those on low incomes)

– A significant reduction in commissions charged to participating retailers.

– A more equitable split with suppliers sharing in the funding of any essential costs incurred by cycle to work providers.

– An improvement of payment times from providers to retailers.

– Retailer sector involvement in changes to scheme terms and conditions.

With more than 400 retailers signing up in support of the ACT’s effort, a meeting has now been scheduled between the ACT and Cyclescheme as the first in a series of provider meetings in the coming weeks.

The ACT will also be making representations in Westminster on this issue to members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking in January.

The ACT sees this as the start of a process, rather than completion of one and is acting with the full support of its parent company, the British Independent Retailers Association (BIRA), hundreds of independent cycle traders and in the interest of those who use Cycle to Work schemes or simply want to cycle more.

To learn more about the campaign, visit: cycleassociation.uk/cycle-to- work