The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 19th January

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled more than 720 positions in 2023, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Store Leader – Rutland Cycling | Specialized Leicester

Rutland Cycling is a subsidiary of Specialized UK Retail and one of the UK’s leading cycle retailers. We’re much more than your average bike shop, and our people play a key role in making our company stand out from the crowd. We are incredibly proud of our team, who deliver excellent service to our customers every day of the week.

Our aim is to attract likeminded people who have a similar passion for cycling and can contribute to improving the company’s performance. That being said, we are also keen to encourage individuality by providing scope for you to demonstrate your unique skills, experiences and background. We will do this by facilitating rewarding careers and a supportive working environment where you will be encouraged to fulfil your full potential.

Leading from the front in this pivotal role you will be delivering excellent customer experience in your store. Whilst sales of bikes and other cycling related products will be important, equally will the speedy turnaround of maintenance and repair work in a fully equipped workshop. Being a critical member of the Retail Team, the Store Leader demonstrates commercial understanding, the value of building and developing a team around them and how to act accordingly in the best interests of the brand in order to exceed targets and fulfil rider needs.

Workshop Leader – Rutland Cycling | Specialized Whitwell

Specialized isn’t just a company we work for, it’s a lifestyle that we lead. Working at Specialized means working with people with a genuine and passionate belief that bicycles have the power to change lives. We create the product for every rider to experience this in our mission to earn the place as the riders’ brand of choice.

A crucial role within the Specialized UK Retail Team; the Workshop Leader is responsible delivering above the rider expectation for service, whilst being commercially aware to the revenue opportunities it represents. Leading the workshop team in striving to enhance and evolve the service offering with wider team involvement.

Day-to-day key responsibilities include: ensuring customer satisfaction and smooth running of the workshop, issuing daily duties and following-up to ratify completion and compliance, stock accuracy and amendments, workshop organisation and cleanliness, awareness and responsibility for security of the workshop team and stock

and ensuring workshop teammates are encouraged to further their training for development as well as compliance.

Mail Order Operations Manager – Wheelbase Lake District

Wheelbase is the UK’s largest cycle store and we have been at the forefront of the industry for the last 25 years. We live and breathe bikes and have built up a successful business from our headquarters in the Lake District National Park. We opened our second store Wheelbase North East in 2016 and third store in Yorkshire in 2018.

In 2022 we opened Wheelbase Coventry and Wheelbase Stockton within the GoOutdoors superstores. Our eCommerce division serves the our online customers with expertly built and packed bicycles being shipped all over the UK. We are currently looking for outstanding applicants for the role of Mail Order Operations Manager based at our warehouse and HQ in the Lake District.

As Mail Order Operations Manager you will be responsible for reliable and efficient order processing and the fulfilment management of online orders, working to a strict service level agreement. You will oversee Customer Services and ensure their tasks are being completed and that this is a well-run department. You will also oversee the bike packing team. You will need to support the Customer Service Team over busy periods, lunchtimes, days off and holidays.

Account Manager – Southern region – Chicken CycleKit

At Chicken CycleKit we continue to grow and 100 plus years on, we are still leading the market in all two-wheeled solutions from novice cyclist to professional racer. As we increase and develop our portfolio of world-renowned and in house brands through expanding our dealer network, we are creating a company that is forward-thinking, agile, passionate and focused on providing the best customer service and selling a wide-ranging portfolio of premium cycles and accessories.

Due to further expansion of the company, we are looking for an additional Account Manager to cover our Southern region portfolio of customers. The successful candidate will be a result focused individual with strong account & relationship management skills and brand awareness, working collaboratively with our internal sales team to help achieve company goals and grow revenues.

The role is all about generating new sales opportunities in an ever-shifting marketplace and maintaining existing sales commitments and partnerships. This person will inherit a base of loyal customers who will need managing to ensure existing relationships are maintained and developed, they will also be expected to seek new accounts and establish strong new relationships. A background in the cycle or fitness industry would be a distinct advantage along with a firm grip of the product sold and online sales environment, coupled with gritty determination to succeed and passion for driving sales.

2 x Mechanics – Fix Your Cycle LTD

Are you currently working as a self-employed bicycle or car mechanic and would like to increase your revenue opportunity by working with some of the leading UK brands in e-bikes and cargo bikes that include Cowboy, Brompton, EAV, VOK, and others. Becoming an authorised Fix your Cycle partner, you will have access to training, technical and marketing support and regular sales opportunities with-in your area and territory.

Fix your Cycle is established in London and now looking to roll out nationwide, working with mobile and workshop based mechanics. You will need a minimum of two years of experience with credible references. must have a valid drivers licence and tools, must be able to travel with-in 24-hours notice or call out and ideally you will be Cytech qualified, although relevant experience considered.

We are a service lead organisation offering consumer facing service and maintenance work as well as forming part of an Authorised dealer network for Brompton, Rad Bikes and more recently Cowboy bikes and many more. We also offer Corporate service pop-ups in over 20+ locations across London as well as being an Authorised service centre for VOK, Urban Arrow and EAV. In addition, Recycle your Cycle is a social enterprise subsidiary, operated and run by Fix your Cycle. At Recycle your cycle, we run workshops in 10 prisons around the UK to teach prisoners a skill while undergoing rehabilitation with the goal of providing support during their transition back into society.