Bike insurance provider Cycleguard partners with Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour

Bike insurance provider Cycleguard has partnered with the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour for the upcoming 2022 races.

Head of marketing at Cycleguard, Alex Bennett said: “We are delighted to be official partners of both the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour. At Cycleguard, we’ve been protecting UK cyclists for over 20 years and we can’t wait to see the very best riders in the business battle it out on the best routes in Britain.”

Providing specialist bike insurance, Cycleguard offers a cover which includes theft and accidental damage to bikes and accessories both in and out of the home and can be extended to cover competitions and sportives.

The six-stage Women’s Tour is the UK’s longest-running UCI Women’s WorldTour, beginning today, Monday 6th June in Colchester, and ending in a chase through the heart of Oxford on Saturday 11th June.

– Stage one, Monday 6th June, Colchester to Bury St Edmunds

– Stage two, Tuesday 7th June, Harlow to Harlow

– Stage three, Wednesday 8th June, Tewkesbury to Gloucester

– Stage four, Thursday 9th June, Wrexham to Welshpool

• Stage five, Friday 10th June Pembrey Country Park to Black Mountain

• Stage six, Saturday 11th June, Chipping Norton to Oxford

The host regions for the eight-stage Tour of Britain were revealed earlier this year, with an anticipated return to Yorkshire and first-ever full stages in Dorset and Gloucestershire.

– Stage one, Sunday 4th September, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

– Stage two, Monday 5th September, South of Scotland

– Stage three, Tuesday 6th September, North East of England and Sunderland

– Stage four, Wednesday 7th September, Redcar and Cleveland and North Yorkshire

– Stage five, Thursday 8th September, Nottinghamshire

– Stage six, Friday 9th September, Gloucestershire and South Gloucestershire

– Stage seven, Saturday 10th September, Dorset

– Stage eight, Sunday 11th September, Isle of Wight

Combined, the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour of Britain will take in 26 venues and cover more than 1,300 miles of racing across England, Scotland and Wales.

Last year saw e-mobility buying and selling platform Ewheelers form an exclusive agreement with Cycleguard, allowing it to offer discounted bike insurance policies to its customers.