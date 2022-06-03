BikeBiz’s guide to the latest brakes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest brakes from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Shimano, Clarks, Magura, TRP, Miche, Elvedes, SRAM, Birzman and Swiss Stop

This guide first appeared in the May edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Shimano – Deore M6100

Distributor: Madison

Universally regarded as one of the very best budget MTB brakes you can buy, Shimano’s latest generation Deore M6100 brakes live up to the standard set by their predecessors. Coming as a fully bled set, they’re ready to go out of the box and can be used with 160-203mm rotors using the correct adapters, while the two-piece caliper design is rigid and durable to ensure the best possible braking capability.

RRP: £94.99 (each)

Weblink: www.freewheel.co.uk

Clarks – Clarks M-Series M4 Hydraulic 4-Piston F&R Disc Brake 180/160mm

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

The M4 is a new four-piston brake system from Clarks. Clarks’ most powerful production brake produced to date, the M4 is lightweight with a slimline design, and 4 x 16mm pistons per caliper, each delivering smooth, powerful, modulated braking force at the rotors. Perfect for all riding conditions encountered by the adventurous downhill rider and e-bikes, the M4 is the ideal brake system for more challenging environments where ‘feathering’ is required.

RRP: £99.99

Weblink: https://www.bob-elliot.co.uk/ viewdetailV2.php?target=14195& q=1

Magura – CT

Distributor: Magura Bosch Parts & Services UK

Magura has introduced the new CT, a disc brake for city, all-road biking and light mountain trails. The brake is now available since March 2022. The Magura CT emphasises easy maintenance, which makes it especially attractive to commuters and recreational riders. In addition to offering high braking force and precise modulation, it is ideal for e-bikes when combined with Magura E-Bike Optimized components (Sport brake pads and MDR-P or MDR-C rotors). Available in a two and four piston version.

RRP: From €129,90

Weblink: MAGURA CT

TRP – Trail Evo

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Born from World Cup DH proven technology, the Trail Evo caters for the added demands of higher speeds and heavier bikes (e-bikes) on the trail. They deliver new levels of control, modulation and power from a host of features that lift the overall performance: new ergonomic lever-blade; newly formulated brake pad compounds; new high-performance hydraulic oil; new 5 mm brake hose-system; new selection of high performance 2.3mm rotors; newly designed oil flow inside the calipers; 10mm master cylinder piston.

RRP: £180 per brake (rotors extra)

Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co. uk/Catalogue/Brakes/Disc/TRP- E-MTB-Evo

Miche – Miche Race Caliper Brakes

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

Stunning Miche Race caliper brakes, specifically designed for road use, providing a precise and controlled feel. They feature a forged aluminium construction with special heat-treated steel pivots, making them strong enough to tackle anything that comes with a long day out on the road. Additionally, the combined weight is only 330g, so you won’t have to worry about adding any unnecessary weight to your ride. The caliper brake pad holders feature an adjustable angle allowing you to fit them to even the most awkward of frame shapes.

RRP: £86.99

Weblink: https://www.chickencyclekit.co.uk/shop/brakes/race-caliper-brakes/

Elvedes – Hydro Parts Kits

Distributor: The Cycle Division

Elvedes Hydro Parts Kits include: compression bolts, barb inserts, olives, banjo bolts and copper O

rings. These kits cover systems from all the leading manufacturers including Avid, Shimano, Hayes, Magura and Tektro. Together with replacement hose in workshop boxes in either black or white, other colours red, orange, blue and green are available in hose lengths replacing front and rear hoses.

RRP:

SRAM – G2 Brakes

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Every trail and every rider is unique. To meet the infinite variables we created the new G2: powerful, consistent, reliable. We obsessed over heat management, modulation, materials and design. We made lever-reach and contact points adjustable to fit every hand. And we tested the whole system to ensure it delivers

confidence-inspiring performance and control, every ride.

RRP: £266 – £552 (pair)

Weblink: https://www.sram.com/en/sram/ mountain/series/g2

Birzman – Birzman Razor Clam

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Remove the guess work from brake caliper alignment. The Birzman Razor Clam Disc brake caliper alignment tool fills the space between the brake pads and rotor during adjustment to better align your calipers. The Razor Clam features a folding handle which enables better accessibility when in use and provides a buffer for storage in your pocket or hydration pack. The elongated body accommodates both two and four piston calipers from all major brands.

RRP: £7.99

Weblink: https://www.silverfish-uk.com/products/kw/clam/SPARES/Workshop-Tools/BM20RCl_Birzman-Razor-Clam

Swiss Stop – Catalyst One

Distributor: Extra UK

The new Catalyst One rotors from Swiss Stop offer excellent braking performance over stock rotors, especially when paired with Swiss Stop RS or EXOTherm2 pads, but at a fraction of the price of a new braking system. Sizes range from a lightweight 140mm all the way up to the e-MTB friendly 220mm, with the 140mm and 160mm version receiving UCI approval for competition use.

RRP: From £22.99 (140mm)

Weblink: https://www.extrauk.co.uk/ swissstop/disc-brake-rotors_~ 2257/product/160449-65457- catalyst_one__6_bolt.html# silver-140mm