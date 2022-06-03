Top five jobs of the week – 3rd June

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Mechanic / Mechanic Trainee – Nextbike UK Ltd

We are seeking to hire an energetic Mechanic to maintain our bikes and ensure they are ready for distribution. We also have an option for a mobile mechanic using a cargo bike. Not a trained mechanic, but good with your hands? We also offer a paid Mechanic Trainee program!

Workshop Mechanic – Sterlands Cycles LTD

As a mechanic you will work alongside the workshop manager to assess and complete repairs. Your role will be to service and repair everything from commute to DH race bikes at the highest standard possible. You are to ensure our customers are getting the most out of their bikes, that they’re working as best as possible for as long as possible at a reasonable cost.

Front of House/Bicycle Mechanic – Bicyclenation Ltd

We are looking for a friendly new team member to help keep our shop running smoothly. This will include being the front of house point of contact for customers as well as taking on mechanical jobs to help ensure we deliver services on time. You will be happiest when speaking to customers, solving problems and can manage processes with ease and also deliver the best possible service.

Mechanic/Wheelbuilder – Spa Cycles

Ideally with previous experience in a commercial cycle workshop, the successful candidate will be competent at bicycle/wheel assembly, servicing & repair. A knowledge of hydraulic brakes and electronic gear systems would be an advantage. This position would suit an enthusiastic cyclist who would like to gain workshop experience in bicycle assembly and maintenance.

Cycling Project Manager – The Active Wellbeing Society

This role is responsible for the overall effective management and development of Cycling and the Big Birmingham Bikes project. The Active Wellbeing Society is an independent community benefit society which works with some of the poorest communities in Birmingham to improve people’s health and wellbeing through physical activity.