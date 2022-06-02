BikeBiz’s guide to the latest children’s bikes and accessories

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest children’s bikes and accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Prevelo, Frog Bikes, Squish, Forme, Concept, Raleigh, Fuji, Hornit, Kiddimoto, Nutcase, Limar Helmets, Smith Optics, TSG, Krash and Raskullz, CamelBak, Little Rider Co, 100%, SDG and Kids Ride Shotgun

Prevelo – Alpha Two

Distributor: Windwave

The 16″ Alpha Two is the perfect bike for 4- to 6-year-olds, whether they are just learning to ride or are mastering the trails. Prevelo confidence-inspiring low and narrow geometry. Prevelo geometry keeps the rider low, balanced and in control. Lightweight 6061 aluminium frame with custom formed tubing. Lightweight aluminium alloy fork with chromoly steerer. Tektro front and rear v-brakes with small reach brake levers. Front and rear hubs with low profile rounded hex bolts and no harsh edged nuts for little legs to knock against. Three-piece crank with squared taper cartridge bearing bottom bracket and ultra-narrow Q factor. Double chain wheel guard. Custom made cranks. All Prevelo cranks are sized specifically for each model bike, down to the millimetre. 95% assembled. Just install the handlebar, seat post and pedals.

RRP: £419.95

Prevelo – Zulu Three

Distributor: Windwave

The Prevelo Zulu Three packs high performance mountain bike features into a 20-inch wheel size package. Every component is the real deal and is carefully chosen to provide the best performance and fit for young riders ready to tear up the trails. Zulu specific slack head tube angle and short chain stays keeps the bike controlled over rough terrain. Stealth dropper post ready. Flat mount rear brake caliper keeps the rear brake caliper tucked away and protected between the rear chain stays. Tektro front and rear hydraulic disc brakes. SRAM GX 10-speed drivetrain.

RRP: £1,014.95

Frog Bikes – Frog 47 Kids’ First Pedal Bike

Distributor: Frog Bikes

The Frog 18-inch First Pedal kids’ bike has been carefully designed to help maximise the lifetime of the bike for a growing child. It is the ideal first pedal bike for four to six-year-olds with an average inside leg of 47cm. The Frog 47 offers a super lightweight frame, for ease of handling, weighing just 6.75kg. It is one of the lightest 18” kids’ bikes on the market.

RRP: £360

Squish – Squish 24MTB

Distributor: Tandem Group Cycles

Super lightweight triple butted alloy frame, SR Suntour XCR-LO air suspension fork with lockout, disc brakes and a 1x8spd drivetrain. The Squish MTB range is meant for serious riders who demand the best quality.

RRP: £559.99

Weblink: https://www.tgc.bike/bikes- c10/junior-c52/squish-24-mtb- p96

Forme – Kinder MX20

Distributor: Moore Large

The Forme Kinder MX20 is one of the lightest and best-performing kids’ bikes on the market. Less weight helps smaller riders start easier, accelerate faster and handle the bike with more control. The high-quality components used on the Kinder will inspire

confidence in children and parents alike. Available in six colours and also in 24” and 26” wheel sizes.

RRP: £399.99 for the 20” (£419.99 for the 24” and £429.99 for the 26”)

Weblink: https://formebikes.co.uk/ bikes/by-style/junior/kinder- mx20

Forme – Cubley 14

Distributor: Moore Large

The Cubley 14 is designed to make a child’s transition from a balance bike to their first pedal bike as easy and enjoyable as possible without relying on stabilisers. You can easily remove the pedals and then introduce the pedalling element as soon as they feel confident steering and braking. At 6.12kg, this is one of the lightest bikes available at this price point and specification. Available in six colours and also in 16” and 18” wheel sizes.

RRP: £289.99 for the 20” (£309.99 for the 16” and £319 for the 18”)

Weblink: https://formebikes.co.uk/ bikes/by-style/junior/cubley- 14

Concept – Cybot Boys’ Bike and Enchanted Girls’ Bike

Distributor: Insync Bikes

The Cybot comes equipped with a single speed freewheel transmission. The bike, with a colourful design, comes in 12” 14” and 16” wheel sizes. Finished in white and pink colours, the Enchanted (pictured) features elegant decals, matching stabilizers, chainguard and rims and has mudguards and front basket.

RRP: 16” wheel Cybot RRP £145; 16” wheel Enchanted RRP £145

Raleigh – Raleigh Pop 26’’

Distributor: Raleigh UK Ltd

Fun and vibrant, the Raleigh Pop range is perfect for little learners through to teenage riders. When they’ve outgrown their frame, the Pop 26 is the perfect next step. From family bike rides to catching up with friends, this lightweight kids’ bike will keep them moving into their teens.

RRP: £399

Weblink: https://www.raleigh. co.uk/gb/en/pop-26-inch-wheel/ ?attrMarketingColor=Black

Fuji – Dynamite 24 Comp Kids Bike

Distributor: Hotlines

A stylish, versatile 24”-wheeled bike for junior riders. It comes kitted out with Zoom 50mm-travel suspension fork, Shimano Tourney Revo eight-speed drivetrain and alloy V-brakes. Kenda Small Block Eight tyres provide superb rolling speeds and grip on all terrains. The Dynamite is available in two colourways and is also available in a 20” wheel version.

RRP: £449.99

Weblink: https://www.hotlines-uk.com/ fuji-dynamite-24-comp-kids- bike-2022-104049

Hornit – Airo Balance Bike

Distributor: Hornit

Made from a highly durable magnesium alloy and weighing just 2.95kg, the Hornet Airo is lighter than all 23 comparable competitors. The Airo is one of the only balance bikes to come with a lifetime warranty on the frame and forks.

RRP: £139

Weblink: hornit.com/airo

Kiddimoto – Marc Marquez Grand Prix Wooden Balance Bike with matching accessories available

Distributor: Kiddimoto

This revved-up ride is lightweight and light on the planet too thanks to its environmentally friendly wooden frame, water-based paint coating and minimal packaging. Built to withstand non-stop toddler play, with puncture proof tyres and ergonomic design, this balance bike develops imagination, gross motor skills, boosts two-wheel bike confidence, and improves balance and coordination. Other superbike designs are available in the range.

RRP: £119.99

Weblink: https://kiddimoto.co.uk/ collections/the-marc-marquez- collection/products/396

Kiddimoto – Ikon Full Face Helmet in Orange/Yellow

Distributor: Kiddimoto

The Kiddimoto Ikon features patented detachable chin guard, making it two helmets in one – providing secure full-face and full-on head protection. It’s built for little heads and little neck muscles, so it’s lighter and a lot less bulky – perfect for balance biking, scooting, skating or BMXing with an unprecedented level of protection and comfort. Other colours and designs are available.

RRP: £64.99

Weblink: https://kiddimoto.co.uk/ collections/helmets/products/ kmhff02?variant=16030639423601

Nutcase – Baby Nutty/Little Nutty helmets

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

The Baby and Little Nutty ranges cover heads from 47cm-56cm. This safety leading brand uses MIPS protection throughout the range, coupled with Crumple Zone EPS foam. Non-pinch Fidlock buckles are standard with reflective logos and straps giving added protection. 11 contoured air vents keeps the child cool and a ponytail cut out on Little Nutty ensure a great fit for all.

RRP: Baby Nutty £55 /Little Nutty £65

Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co. uk/Catalogue/Nutcase/Nutcase- Range

Limar Helmets – Kids Pro M Blue Pirates Helmet & Kids Pro S Graffiti Hearts Helmet

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

Incorporating the same technical features as Limar’s top-level adult helmets, but in array of colours, designs and details. The Competition+ adjustment system grants perfect fit. The helmet also complies with the strictest international standards CE,CPSC, AS to give even the littlest of cyclists the highest levels of safety.

RRP: £39.99

Weblink: https://www.chickencyclekit.co.uk/shop/kids-helmets/kid-pro-m-blue-pirates-helmet/ & https://www.chickencyclekit.co.uk/shop/kids-helmets/kid-pro-s-graffiti-hearts-helmet/

Smith Optics – Kids Mountain Bike Helmet – Wilder Jr.

Distributor: Ultra Sport Europe

The Smith Wilder Jr. mountain bike helmet combines the enhanced angle impact protection of MIPS with a lightweight, ventilated design just like our adult helmets. 21 fixed vents keep the air flowing as kids bomb down their favourite trails. The VaporFit dial system adjusts around the head with the turn of a dial to get the right fit every time.

RRP: £59.99

Weblink: ultrasporteu.com

TSG – Nipper Mini

Distributor: Ison Distribution

The Nipper Mini helmet delivers certified safety, a confident low-profile fit, unbeatable comfort and all in a super-lightweight package. The Nipper Mini is the strongest marriage of comfort and reassurance combined. And naturally, it’s styled out with super cool graphics and colours.

RRP: £54.99

Weblink: https://www.ison-distribution. com/english/product.php?part= HETSNISCJ

Krash and Raskullz – Helmets

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Raskullz caters for the infant, toddler, child market with multiple sizes up to 8, while Krash looks after the youths in the 8-14 bracket. The helmets feature some of the coolest 3D moulded designs, including Super Rainbowcorns and Dino T-Rex Mohawks. Krash offers ABS Pro skate style helmets in cool colours in child and youth sizing.

RRP: £24.99 to £34.99 for USB RC LED models

CamelBak – Kids Mini M.U.L.E.

Distributor: ZyroFisher

For maximum fun. This mini M.U.L.E. holds 1.5L/50oz water as well as 1.5L of gear capacity, a bike tool organiser pocket and zippered compartments for layers and essentials; all in a package that fits younger explorers.

RRP: £50

Weblink: https://www.camelbak.co.uk/ shop-c35/packs-c36/youth-t211

Little Rider Co – Little Rider Kids Bike Knee Protection

Distributor: Little Rider Co

The Little Rider ‘Armour’ gives your little riders the confidence to feel like a pro, and stay safe on their bike. High quality and comfortable, it allows your little riders to look cool, stay safe and feel fast while they are out on their two wheels.

RRP: £28.97

Weblink: LITTLE RIDER CO ARMOUR – KIDS BIKE KNEE PROTECTION (LITE EDITION) – Little Rider Ltd

100% – 100% Strata 2 Youth Goggles

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Ride with the big kids without emptying your parent’s wallet. The Strata Jr. packs the same great features as its full-sized sibling with a fit that’s spot on for younger riders. Complete protection with excellent field of vision for today’s youth rider at the BMX track, local hills or the Bike Park.

RRP: £29.99

Weblink: https://www.silverfish-uk.com/products/kw/youth/ClOthiNG-PROTECTiON/Goggles/VARHP5052110101_100-Strata-2-Youth-Clear-lens-Goggles

SDG – SDG Junior Pro Kit

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Ready to take your children’s riding adventures to the next level? The industry’s first all-in-one premium youth components upgrade kit is here – skillfully engineered and manufactured for the little shredder in the family! Pack contains Slater Jr Grips, Slater Handlebar, Fly Jr Saddle and the Slater Pedals.

RRP: £129.95

Weblink: https://www.silverfish-uk.com/products/kw/youth/COMPONENTS/Saddles/VARSdG00020_SdG-Junior-Pro-Kit

Kids Ride Shotgun – Shotgun Pro Child Bike Seat and Handlebars Combo

Distributor: VeloBrands

Designed for children two – five years (up to 60lb / 27kg). Zero frame contact. Folds flat for storage. Fully adjustable to fit all electric and regular mountain bikes. Fully adjustable leg length to grow with your child. Fits all mountain bikes with standard 1 1⁄8 steerers. Pro bars fit 31.8mm and 35mm handlebar diameters.

RRP: £225

Weblink: https:// kidsrideshotgun.co.uk/ collections/first-ride-range/ products/shotgun-pro-kids-mtb- seat-combo