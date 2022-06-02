Huffy reveals key lines for summer 2022

Share Facebook

Top US bike brand showcases must-stock bikes to get kids out and active

This piece first appeared in the May edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

This article is a paid promotion in partnership with Huffy

Here’s the five-star line-up available to stock now:

Huffy Disney Frozen 12” Bike

Huffy’s Disney-inspired bike is designed for learning to ride with or without stabilisers and is suitable for kids aged three to five years. Comes with a padded seat and the handlebar Deluxe storage container. It has Huffy’s easy-to-use brakes to give peace of mind to parents. It is also lightweight, making it easy for parents to carry when little riders decide to go into the unknown on foot.

Huffy Disney Pixar Cars 14” Bike

This bike is made for beginner riders on their first adventures. Kids who are learning to balance will love the freedom that the wide stabiliser wheels offer. They can pedal, cruise, and stop easily with the brand’s easy-to-use brakes. With 14-inch air-filled tyres, a steel frame, and padded seat, this vibrant red toddler bike is designed in the colours of their favourite character Lightning McQueen. Made for kids who love Cars and love to ride, this bike is recommended for ages four to six years old. Parents can adjust the handlebar and seat height to fit their growing little racers.

Huffy Lucas Film Star Wars Mandalorian 16” Bike

The Huffy Star Wars Mandalorian 16” Bike comes with a wide set of training wheels to help kids learn to balance as they take their first steps to pedal their way into the unknown. Parents need not worry about their safety as little ones are able to stop easily with Huffy’s easy-to-use brakes. This bike comes with air-filled tyres, a steel frame, and padded seat to ensure comfort and safety with every ride. Recommended for kids ages five to seven years old. The seat and handlebar heights are also easily adjusted to grow with tiny intergalactic adventurers.

Huffy also offers ranges of bikes in Disney Princess, Spider-Man, Avengers, Star Wars, Cars, Frozen and Minnie Mouse designs. With a ride for all ages to get out and active this summer, there’s no need to look any further than Huffy.

For more information, contact salesuk@huffy.com, call HQ on 01525 664041 or visit www.huffybikes.co.uk.