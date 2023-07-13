Adidas Five Ten and Brad Simms collaborate for limited edition Sleuth DLX

Share Facebook

Adidas Five Ten and Brad Simms have partnered to deliver a limited edition colourway of the Sleuth DLX flat pedal shoe to the market.

In 2018, Adidas Five Ten introduced the all-new Sleuth and Sleuth DLX product range, creating a blend of street style with the grip of Stealth rubber.

The Sleuth range took the Adidas Samba silhouette and paired it with a Stealth dotty outsole and in 2023 the range gets updated with a new colourway inspired by Brad Simms.

Simms said: “The Sleuth DLX has been my shoe of choice since joining the Five Ten family. It has a casual, skate style which I love but with the added benefits of the famous Stealth sole.

“It is the perfect shoe for all the different types of riding I do, from BMX to MTB and trials. Now it is even better as it is in my signature colourway.”

Simms’ limited edition colourway comes with all the features usually found on the Sleuth DLX including a Stealth Phantom Dotty sole, PU leather, and toe box protection, along with an EVA cup midsole.

The design is described by the German brand as “understated and simple”, combining black with metallic gold detailing throughout.

Simms is best known for his skills on a BMX bike, with two X Games bronze medals to his name in the Real BMX category in 2018 and 2019.

In 2021, he turned his hand to mountain biking and his ability to transition between disciplines has seen him garner a large following on multiple social media platforms.

The Sleuth DLX Brad Simms colourway retails for £110 GBP, is in stock and is currently available throughout the UK and Europe on adidas.com and in select independent bike retailers.